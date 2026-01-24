Microsoft is giving students Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn tools free for 12 months

Microsoft is offering eligible college students twelve months of Microsoft 365 Premium and LinkedIn Premium Career at no cost.

The plan combines advanced AI-powered productivity tools with career development resources designed for students navigating academic and professional demands.

Microsoft says the offer targets students with a valid college email address and is available for a limited time, expiring March 1, 2026.

The Microsoft 365 Premium subscription provides access to familiar apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, all enhanced with Copilot features.

Copilot allows users to draft, edit, and refine documents more efficiently, organize notes into presentations, and generate study materials.

Analyst and Researcher tools support deeper data analysis and research, while AI-powered recommendations improve resumes, cover letters, and other professional communications.

The subscription also includes 1TB of cloud storage, ransomware protection through OneDrive, and Microsoft Defender advanced security for personal devices.

LinkedIn Premium Career complements Microsoft 365 Premium by focusing on career development.

Students can see who views their profile, access company insights, and compare themselves with other applicants.

The subscription offers five InMail credits per month to contact hiring managers and recruiters directly, along with AI-generated message drafts.

Users can mark jobs as top choices, apply to internships or positions where they are strong candidates, and gain AI-driven advice for skill development and career growth.

More than 24,000 expert-led courses are available, and the platform offers exclusive live events with industry professionals that provide networking opportunities.

Microsoft’s student-focused programs extend beyond software, as its Student Ambassadors initiative connects learners with a global network to develop AI, digital, and leadership skills.

Free Microsoft Applied Skills courses and discounted certification exams give students a way to demonstrate career-ready skills to employers.

The offer positions AI as a foundational layer of education and reflects its growing importance for higher education students.

Microsoft combines productivity tools with career-oriented resources to give students access to professional-level software and guidance while they are still in school.

Although the plan is marketed as a way to excel academically and professionally, the true value depends on how actively students engage with the AI tools and programs provided.

