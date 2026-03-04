Microsoft is reportedly planning a new 365 tier which charges AI agents like humans
Microsoft 365 E7 could be in the works
- Microsoft 365 E7 tier could be added with extra AI tools and agent management
- It could generate subscription revenue even as AI agents become 'workers'
- Speculations position the plan on the higher end, costing around $99/month
Microsoft is reportedly considering a new Microsoft 365 enterprise tier designed to plug an emerging gap in the world of agentic AI, making sure the company maintains subscription revenue even as the number of human seats decline.
Designed for organizations deploying AI tools and agents as colleagues alongside human workers, the new tier could require agents to have their own identities, email address, Teams access and policy controls, just like regular workers.
Business Insider reporting suggests the new subscription could be called E7, and it would likely combine E5 with Copilot and agent management into a single licence.
What is Microsoft 365 E7?
Microsoft has not yet officially confirmed the existence of E7, but rumors suggest it could combine E5's security and compliance features with Copilot tools integrated into Office apps. An additional Agent 365 layer would help companies to deploy and manage AI agents, too.
For customers, it could mean built-in governance and security for AI agents and a simpler billing process under one single SKU. Equally, it could result in high costs for large enterprises and promote vendor lock-in as customers stretch deeper into the ecosystem.
For Microsoft, though, it could be a solution to monetize enterprise AI adoption as AI agents increase in popularity, using existing per-seat pricing but translating it from human to agent.
Given that Microsoft 365 E5 currently costs $57/month (it will rise to $60/month from July 2026) and Copilot costs $30/month, E7 monthly pricing could be pushing triple figures. That said, Microsoft has not publicly disclosed any plans to bring out such a subscription for now. TechRadar Pro is waiting to hear back from Microsoft for confirmation.
