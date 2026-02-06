OneDrive Agents are generally available for users with the Microsoft 365 Copilot license

Agents will have access to up to 20 different files in one single experience

.agent files can be shared with colleagues

Microsoft has announced the general availability of OneDrive Agents, set to vastly improve productivity across M365 apps by letting users query multiple documents at once rather than working file-by-file.

With the new agents, users can select up to 20 files and bundle them into one agent, which gets saved as a .agent file within OneDrive.

Each agent "understands an entire set of documents, project plans, specs, meeting notes, research, or decks," Microsoft Product Marketing Manager Rob Nunez wrote.

Copilot agents OneDrive files

Agents will do all of the things that we've come to expect from AI tools, including summarizing, answering questions and surfacing key details like deadlines – the difference is that .agent files have context to multiple OneDrive documents instead of just the one.

OneDrive's agentic upgrade is available to those with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license accessing OneDrive on the web – it's unclear whether mobile or desktop clients will get the feature later on.

But being that they're saved as .agent files, they can also be treated as a regular file, which means you can share an Agent with colleagues without them having to set up their own version, letting you work from the same place and get access to the same context.

"As projects change, you can add or remove files or refine instructions, so your agent stays aligned with the latest information," Nunez added.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's next for OneDrive Agents is unclear, but the company is asking for user feedback to determine how they're used to inform future enhancements, suggesting this is far more of a work in progress than the polished product.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.