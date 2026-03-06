I've found three great DDR5 RAM deals from big-name brands with sizable savings — plus promo codes to cut the price even further

DDR5 memory prices are still painfully high right now, so finding a good deal isn’t easy. That’s why these three discounts on 32GB DDR5 kits at Newegg immediately caught my attention. All three kits run at DDR5-6000 speeds and come from trusted brands, with promo codes that cut the price even further.

The first deal is the G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB kit is $379.99 (was $495) at Newegg when you apply the promo code MMSF256 at checkout.

The second is the Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 6000 now $390 (was $428) at Newegg with code MMSF264.

Finally, there's there Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 6000 for $385 (was $437) at Newegg with code MMSF263.

DDR5-6000 offers plenty of bandwidth for modern workloads such as video editing, large spreadsheets, creative applications, and heavy multitasking. If you're looking to beat the RAM price rises, you can check out my full thoughts on each memory deal below.

Today's top 32GB DDR5-6000 memory deals

Save $115.01 G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB: was $495 now $379.99 at Newegg G.Skill Flare X5 Series DDR5 memory is tuned for modern AMD systems with EXPO support for easy performance tuning. This 32GB kit includes two 16GB modules running at 6000MT/s, delivering strong bandwidth for demanding workloads and multitasking. You can save $70 off the discount price with the code MMSF256.

This dual-channel set includes two 16GB modules running at DDR5-6000 with CL36 timings and a 1.35V operating voltage.

It’s built with AMD systems in mind and supports AMD EXPO profiles, making it easy to unlock its full rated speed through the BIOS on compatible AM5 motherboards. Once enabled, the EXPO profile allows the kit to run at its intended speeds without manual tuning.

The kit also includes a heat spreader to help keep temperatures under control during sustained workloads.

Save $38.01 Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 6000 : was $428 now $389.99 at Newegg Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory delivers fast, reliable performance for modern desktop systems. This 32GB kit includes two 16GB modules running at 6000MT/s with CAS latency 38, offering plenty of bandwidth for demanding applications and multitasking. Built for stability and compatibility with the latest platforms, it’s a straightforward upgrade for boosting overall system responsiveness and everyday performance. Save an extra $10 using code MMSF264

Another great deal comes from Corsair with the Vengeance 32GB DDR5 kit. This package includes two 16GB modules running at DDR5-6000 with CL38 timings and 1.35V voltage.

It supports Intel XMP 3.0 profiles, allowing compatible Intel platforms to quickly apply optimized performance settings through the motherboard BIOS. That means you can get the rated memory speed without digging through manual configuration options.

The modules use a compact heat spreader design that keeps compatibility high with a wide range of CPU coolers and motherboard layouts. Corsair also uses screened memory chips to maintain stable performance at higher frequencies.

You can knock $10 off the price of this kit with the code MMSF264.

Save $52 Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 X 16GB) DDR5 6000 : was $437 now $385 at Newegg Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory delivers fast performance and eye-catching lighting for modern desktops. This 32GB kit includes two 16GB modules running at 6000MT/s with CAS latency 38 and 1.35V operating voltage. The speed helps keep demanding applications and multitasking responsive, while customizable RGB lighting adds vibrant style to any build. Save an extra $25 with the code MMSF263

The final deal adds some visual flair with Corsair’s Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 kit. Like the other options here, it includes two 16GB sticks running at DDR5-6000 with CL38 timings.

If your PC case has a clear window, this is the RAM you want as it includes dynamic RGB lighting across ten individually addressable zones, giving your system a colorful upgrade alongside the performance boost.

It supports Intel XMP 3.0 for easy setup and uses onboard voltage regulation for stable operation at higher speeds.

Newegg currently offers $25 off this RGB kit when you apply the code MMSF263.