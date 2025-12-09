LinkedIn wants every user to be verified

LinkedIn has grand long-term ambitions to verify every account

Developers can now access an API to integration verification statuses across other apps

Zoom has recently signed up as another partner to use this API

LinkedIn has achieved a goal it set itself around two years ago – the platform now has over 100 million verified members, and counting, just days before its deadline of the end of 2025.

The Microsoft-owned business networking platform uses verifications to strengthen trust and authenticity - ultimately helping users know who they’re talking to is who they say they are.

But the plans don’t stop there – LinkedIn wants every member, job and company page to have at least one verification as part of its long-term strategy.

LinkedIn is seriously focused on account verification

According to the company, verified members see up to 60% more profile views and get up to 50% more engagement on posts compared to their non-verified counterparts. Organizations also see benefits, with verified orgs seeing 10.9x more views and getting 7.7x more followers.

When Product VP Oscar Rodriguez first confirmed plans to hit 100 million verified users in October 2023, the company only had around 18 million verified accounts.

LinkedIn has also revealed plans to launch a self-serve API to help developers integrate trust signals (like identity and workplace) into apps, sites, and other platforms, which will allow users to display their LinkedIn verification status across other sites.

To commemorate 100 million verified users, LinkedIn has also recently enlisted Zoom as a partner. Zoom profiles will now be able to display a user’s LinkedIn verification status within the app. Adobe, G2, UserTesting, and TrustRadius already offer this.

“Using Verified on LinkedIn, users will be able to use the verifications they’ve completed on LinkedIn to show who they are across the different online platforms they use, boosting trust, confidence and credibility,” Rodriguez noted.

“We’re proud to team up with LinkedIn to make it easier for people to show up as their authentic selves in meetings – securely, confidently, and ready to collaborate,” Zoom Head of AI Partnerships Ross Mayfield wrote.

