JapanNext 31.5-inch 6K panel increases pixel density for sharper interface elements

60Hz refresh and 8ms response focus on productivity usage

500 nit brightness and 1500:1 contrast suit standard office lighting

JapanNext has released the JN-IPS326K-HSPC9, a 31.5-inch IPS monitor with a 6016 x 3384 resolution aimed primarily at home and office users.

This resolution exceeds the 3840 x 2160 pixel count commonly associated with 4K displays, resulting in a pixel pitch of 0.1159mm on this panel size.

In practical terms, that density means text and interface elements can appear finer, although the benefit depends largely on scaling settings and viewing distance.

Designed for office environments

This business monitor operates at 60Hz with an 8ms response time, specifications that indicate a focus on routine productivity rather than competitive gaming performance.

Brightness is rated at 500 nits and contrast at 1500:1, figures that align with upper mid-range IPS office displays currently available, and the panel covers 100% of the sRGB color space and 96% of DCI-P3, with support for HDR10 content.

While those numbers suggest suitability for photo or video editing, HDR performance on edge-lit IPS panels can vary depending on content and environmental lighting conditions.

This device supports a 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angle, which is consistent with IPS technology and helps maintain stable colors across wider seating positions.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The monitor includes Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes, allowing two input sources to be displayed simultaneously within a single-screen workspace.

Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light settings are available for extended sessions, and HDCP support is provided across HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connections.

Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 connection, and a USB-C 3.1 interface capable of delivering up to 90W of power.

A built-in KVM switch allows users to control multiple connected systems with one keyboard and mouse, which may simplify desk arrangements involving separate devices.

Additional features include an audio output, integrated 2W speakers, compatibility with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, and support for 75 x 75mm VESA mounting.

The stand supports tilt, swivel, height adjustment, and pivot functions, offering flexibility for different seating positions and workspace layouts.

At €899, about $1,061, on JapanNext's website, the JN-IPS326K-HSPC9 sits among the more affordable 6K monitors currently available.

For comparison, Asus offers the ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV at $1,289.99 through Best Buy, with specifications that include dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and broader stated color coverage.

At a higher price point, Dell lists the UltraSharp 32 6K U3224KB for $2,499.99 on its United States online store.

Given JapanNext sells its own 27-inch 5K monitor for under €700, it's not surprising that its latest monitor seriously undercuts the competition.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.