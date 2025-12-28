Odyssey 3D G90XH monitor delivers glasses-free 6K visuals with real-time eye-tracking technology

The monitor reaches 165Hz native refresh and 330Hz Dual Mode

Its 1ms gray-to-gray response keeps fast action crisp and smooth

Samsung has unveiled the 32-inch Odyssey 3D G90XH, a 6K monitor that delivers glasses-free 3D visuals.

According to Samsung, the display relies on real-time eye tracking to adjust depth and perspective based on viewer position, producing a layered image without headsets or optical attachments.

This approach places the Odyssey 3D among a small group of desktop displays that experiment with stereoscopic output rather than immersive accessories.

Glasses-free 3D performance

The Odyssey 3D operates at a native 165Hz refresh rate, with Dual Mode allowing refresh rates to rise to 330Hz when the resolution is reduced.

Its 1ms gray-to-gray response time aligns the panel with high-refresh displays commonly associated with competitive gaming rather than static professional workloads.

To maintain visual stability during extended sessions, the 6K monitor uses continuous eye tracking that adjusts depth alignment as the viewer moves.

Supported PC titles include software-level enhancements designed to increase object separation, terrain depth, and spatial clarity beyond standard 2D rendering.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Odyssey 3D G90XH’s 6144 x 3456 resolution results in a diagonal pixel count of roughly 7050.

This produces a pixel density of about 220ppi, which is far higher than typical 4K monitors and closer to high-resolution professional desktop displays.

However, reliance on supported software for full 3D output limits how broadly the feature applies to general workloads.

Beyond the Odyssey 3D, Samsung announced several Odyssey G8 models that pair high resolution with variable refresh operation.

The company is also expanding the Odyssey OLED G8 line with a 32-inch G80SH model using a 4K QD-OLED panel.

This display is rated for a 240Hz refresh rate, 300-nit brightness, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

DisplayPort 2.1 with UHBR20 support enables up to 80Gbps of bandwidth for HDR and variable refresh workflows.

The 32-inch Odyssey G8 G80HS is a 6K display running at 165Hz natively, with Dual Mode supporting up to 330Hz at a reduced 3K resolution.

Samsung also mentioned a 27-inch Odyssey G8 G80HF that functions as a 5K monitor, supporting up to 180Hz natively and up to 360Hz at QHD resolution.

The company confirmed that the Odyssey range supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync.

The Odyssey lineup includes features often associated with business-class monitors, although its core identity remains tied to Samsung’s gaming-focused display portfolio.

“With this year’s Odyssey lineup, we’re introducing display experiences that simply weren’t possible even a year ago,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“From the industry’s first 6K glasses-free 3D monitor to breakthrough 1,040Hz speed, we designed these monitors to meet the ambitions of today’s gamers and deliver a level of immersion that fundamentally changes how content looks and functions on screen.”

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.