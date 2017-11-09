The best 4K monitors 2017: the top Ultra HD monitors and displays

4K or Ultra-HD was once the long sought-after pinnacle of computing, and now it’s an everyday staple for users. From operating systems and PC applications to games, everything is practically now designed for ultra high-definition resolution display, giving users a bigger, crisper work and gaming surface. And these 4K monitors are exactly what users need to provide them with a beautifully immersive experience.

With the new wave of affordable 4K monitors recently hitting the market, considerably cheaper than 4K TVs, they’re naturally all the rage right now. If you’re one of the many currently in the market for a 4K monitor to meet your PC gaming needs while still keeping within budget, we’re here to help find the right one for you.

1. Dell Ultra HD 4K Monitor P2715Q

The best 4K monitor for most users

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 350 cd/m² | Response time: 9ms | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 billion

Great bargain

Amazing color reproduction

Heavy panel

Dell’s P2715Q has often been name-dropped as one of the best 4K monitors in the market. With its sharpness, vivid colors, and ultra high resolution, it delivers excellent image quality for an affordable price no less. It also affords a range of features that rival its more expensive competitors. One such feature is its ergonomic stand for adjustable height and a screen you can pivot to your heart’s content. There’s also its 60Hz refresh rate as well as its gamut of ports. P2715Q is a strong contender for professionals and gamers alike.

2. LG UltraFine 4K Display

An excellent 4K upgrade for MacBook users

Screen size: 21.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 4,096 x 2,304 | Brightness: 500 cd/m2 | Response time: 12 ms | Contrast ratio: 1,200:1 | Color support: 16.7 million

Wide P3 color space

Designed for MacBooks

Expensive

LG UltraFine 4K might feel like David in a sea of Goliaths. Yet this monitor still screams Apple when it comes to functionality. The setup process is incredibly easy there’s not even a power button—you just plug the power adapter and then connect to your MacBook with the a single USB-C cable, which is for power, data, and display. It’s not without limitations, namely the absence of a Thunderbolt 3 port. However, it’s configured P3 color space renders a wider gamut of colors than other displays. Its small screen size coupled with Ultra-HD gives you extreme sharpness without sacrificing your deskspace.

3. Monoprice 27" 4K UHD

One of the most affordable 4K monitors

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Response time: 5 ms | Contrast ratio: 10,000,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 billion

Affordable large panel

Great connectivity

Requires some color calibration

Monoprice isn’t the most revered on the market, the brand makes some of the most affordable panels in the market. Its Ultra Slim Aluminum monitor, for one, is praised for is sleek, ultra thin bezel design and ultra wide viewing angles at 178°. Though limited in features – there are no built-in speakers, for example – its IPS panel allows for super sharp image display, the FreeSync technology reduces screen tearing, and the brand’s Pixel Perfect Guarantee gives it a vibrant color performance. Additionally, it supports more connectivity than its better-known competitors with the two DisplayPorts and two HDMI ports.

4. Asus ROG PG27AQ

The ultimate 4K monitor for gaming

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 4 ms | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 billion

Crisp image quality

Overzealous styling

Expensive

Those looking for a 4K monitor with crisp image quality and G-Sync’s smoothing, anti-tearing technology will certainly benefit from the Asus ROG PG27AQ. That is, if you’re willing to spend $900. It does have more than enough makings of a gaming panel: Asus’ Flicker-Free technology, a five-way joystick for on-screen display settings, a button for its built-in GamePlus technology, an ergonomic (LED-lit) stand, and six display modes. Still, for that price, you’re certainly allowed to expect more bounce for your once including a higher refresh rate and access to more image quality adjustments.

5. Acer S277HK

Bezel-free beast for budget-minded gamers

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 4ms | Contrast ratio: 100,000,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 billion

Bezel-free display

Beautiful IPS screen

Excellently priced to value

Non-adjustable stand

This 27-inch monitor might leave something to be desired, what with the absence of USB ports, non-adjustable height, lack of a wall mount, and rear port placement. Still, Acer’s S277HK gives you a whole lot of bang for your buck. It’s clean and sleek with a glossy white back panel and bezel-free display. It also packs a punch with a beautiful IPS screen, fast refresh rates, and extremely accurate colors. All of that and excellent speakers to boot for an amazingly reasonable cost; this is the 4K monitor for budget-minded gamers.

6. ViewSonic XG2700-4K

A true 4K gaming tool

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 5 ms | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 billion

Accurate color performance

Quick response time

Amazing picture quality

Limited screen brightness

If you’re looking for a 4K monitor for gaming, ViewSonic’s XG2700-4K is the perfect fit. It is not without quirks: the screen brightness could be higher, the red on black trim is an acquired taste, and it has no built-in speakers. On the other hand, you get amazing picture quality, quick response time, accurate color performance, multiple ports, and a versatile stand for multiple viewing angle options. Its most notable feature is AMD FreeSync to prevent tearing and ensure that your games are running smoothly. Of course, the picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture modes are also helpful because who doesn’t multitask nowadays.

7. AOC U2879VF

The most affordable 4K monitor for gaming

Screen size: 28-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 1 ms | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 billion

4K gaming at 144fps

Fastest 1ms response time

Narrow viewing angles

Though IPS monitors offer better viewing angles and color reproduction, a TN monitor is better for competitive gaming with much faster response time, higher refresh rates, and affordability. This is how AOC’s U2879VF has a 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 144Hz all for a low, low price. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows however. If you can forgive the restricted viewing angles, the occasional flickering at 144Hz, the absence of a USB port, and the ho-hum color performance, this AMD FreeSync-enabled monitor is for you.

8. Acer Predator XB271HK

Smooth, zero-tearing gaming comes at a steep price

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 4 ms | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 billion

Excellent color and grayscale performance

Nvidia G-Sync integration

Underwhelming speakers

Only two video ports

If you can afford it, this tricked out 27-inch, bezel-free, IPS panel is the dreamboat of 4K gaming monitors. Excellent color and grayscale performance, an adjustable stand, and a 4ms response time are among its commendations. Best of all, it’s armed with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, which means ultra HD image quality with zero tearing. This is smooth gaming at its best, and superb for Nvidia GTX 1080 users. We just wished the Predator XB271HK didn’t have underwhelming speakers and only two video ports.

9. LG 43UD79-B

A hefty display with even heftier features

Screen size: 42.51-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Response time: 5 ms | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 billion

Massive 42-inch panel

Multiple screen splitting options

Tough to fit on small desks

Very expensive

You’ll need a bigger desk with 43UD79-B’s hefty, 42-inch screen. Unfortunately this bigger than life screen might also be darker around the edges and a sluggish refresh rage. However, this 4K monitor’s other features will more than make up for its flaws. The screen split software, for one, allows for a range of screen configurations. This, coupled with its four HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort 1.2a port, and a USC-C port, will let you effortlessly run multiple devices at once. Along with its true IPS screen, color-rich display, and FreeSync compatibility, you might just be getting a bargain.

10. BenQ PD3200U

Great for graphics professionals

Screen size: 32-inches | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Response time: 4 ms | Contrast ratio: 20,000,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 billion

Extensive contrast range

Large screen size

Pricey

Don’t let BenQ’s PD3200U’s 32-inch screen intimidate you. Although this might be the most expensive monitor here, it might just be the ticket if you’re looking for something very functional and you’ve got the dough to match. Due to its ultra-high resolution, the large screen size actually works to your advantage. It’s also fully adjustable so that you can swivel, tilt, and rotate the screen with very little effort. This one’s intended more for professionals with its CAD/CAM mode, 4ms response time, and KVM switch features. However, gamers will certainly appreciate its other features, if not its ho-hum, boxy design.

