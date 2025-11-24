<a id="elk-0a876df9-924f-4ec2-a610-a3ba52d8e425"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-my-black-friday-streaming-deals-guide">Welcome to my Black Friday streaming deals guide </h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="dc426a83-78c9-4683-8732-31c1b47c0b65"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1642px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.27%;"><img id="cVQ8N9MLP8oAWR6pRvzQ4J" name="ET.jpg" alt="E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/cVQ8N9MLP8oAWR6pRvzQ4J.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1642" height="924" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Universal)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="996c5357-93f8-49f8-90e6-8b78874d5997">Searching for Black Friday streaming deals like E.T. trying to phone home? Great! Because I've been rounding up all the cheap subscriptions I can find into this handy guide.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>