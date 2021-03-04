Paramount Plus cost: price info, plans and today's best deals

Now we know what you're thinking - another streaming service to pay for? Well, you'd be wrong. Paramount Plus replaces CBS All Access and promises to branch out on its pre-existing mountain of content, bringing you entertainment, live sports, and breaking news. But what is the cost of Paramount Plus and are there any deals you can make the most of to keep your monthly outgoings down?

With CBS All Access simply rebranding as Paramount Plus, the Paramount Plus cost and plan options will remain much the same. Keep reading to find out what's what and how you can get the cheapest rate.

Paramount Plus costs and plans: your quick guide

Depending on whether or not you can withstand commercials, there are a number of Paramount Plus plans at different price points.

Pay a monthly rate of $5.99 or go limited commercial plan for $9.99 a month. For annual rates pay $59.99 with commercials, or get the limited commercial plan for $99.99 a year.

Paramount Plus price: is there a free trial?

Let's face it, there are a lot of streaming services out there fighting for your attention. It can be difficult to know where to spend your money without ending up spending more on cord cutting services than you would a cable package.

Paramount Plus is helping you to make the right decision, though, by allowing new customers to benefit from its 30-day free trial.

No matter which plan you opt for, you'll receive your first 30 days free, only charged thereafter if you don't cancel.

How do Paramount Plus costs compare to Netflix?

Netflix certainly still holds court as the king of streaming services, though this does lead to steeper price points. Its base rate for one stream will set you back $8.99 a month, while two streams in HD costs $13.99 a month. Meanwhile, you'll be able to enjoy Paramount Plus' library of content for sub $10 a month whether you go for its limited commercial option ($9.99) or pay $5.99 a month for Paramount Plus with commercials.

Other than its annual rates, saving you 15% in the long run, these are the only options for Paramount Plus subscribers. Meanwhile, Netflix also offers customers Netflix Premium with the option to stream on up to four devices at a time for $17.99 in Ultra HD, ideal if you have a large household.

How do Paramount Plus prices compare to Amazon Prime Video?

When it comes to getting Amazon Prime Video, there are a few options, too. You can combine Prime Video with Amazon's other Prime perks for $12.99 a month, gaining access to other media including Amazon Music, as well as its free delivery service. Alternatively, you can pay $8.99 a month if you just want to watch fantastic movies and TV shows with your Amazon Prime Video subscription cost.

Amazon Prime Video also gives a discounted option for Students who can pay $6.49 a month, while those holding a valid EBT card can get the service for $5.99 a month. While a touch pricier than Paramount Plus, you will find over 18,000 movies as well as TV shows, offering a 30-day free trial for new customers (six months for students).

How do Paramount prices compare to Disney Plus?

Bringing you a magic-filled library, Disney Plus brings you entertainment from its collective enterprise, jam-packed with releases from Walt Disney Studios, as well as Pixar, National Geographic, and Fox. While customers in the UK, Canada, and Australia now have more mature content with the introduction of Star on Disney Plus, US customers can benefit from this scope of content with the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ combined package for $12.99 a month.

Alternatively, pay $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year for Disney Plus on its own. In this context, prices between Disney Plus and Paramount Plus aren't too different, though you do get the benefit of that 7-day free trial with the latter. Meanwhile the Disney Plus free trial has long since been disposed of for many territories.

How do Paramount Plus deals compare to HBO Max?

HBO Max is one of the newbies on the block and definitely offers one of the more expensive streaming plans. That said, it is home to some phenomenal content, including HBO Max Originals like Euphoria and Chernobyl, as well as the home to classics like The X-Files and The Sopranos in the US. Where Warner is choosing to release many of its 2021 movies, too, there is a huge dose of incredibly good content here.

The only HBO Max plan available is its $14.99 monthly rate. For a limited time you could get 20% off paying six months upfront, however this ended March 1, while its free trial was discontinued way back in December 2020. It's fair to say, though, that you do pay for quality when comparing these higher prices to Paramount Plus' prices, though with promise of plenty of Paramount Plus originals on the horizon, perhaps the CBS All Access rebrand will give HBO Max a run for its money as more and more weigh in on the streaming service wars.

