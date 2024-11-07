Paramount Plus is the latest streaming service to offer an ad-supported tier and I can't help but feel like we're going back to cable TV

Paramount Plus is launching a cheaper, ad-supported tier in the UK and Ireland

The roll out also includes a premium tier for "an elevated viewing experience"

Prior to this, Paramount Plus was ad-free in the UK and Ireland

Paramount Plus is the latest streaming service to offer ads to UK and Ireland subscribers, which may come as a frustration to customers considering it used to be completely ad-free.

This does come with a decreased price, though, as they're following some of the best streaming services that already offer ad-supported tiers across global markets, such as Disney Plus and Netflix. But with so many services now serving ads, regardless of cost, it does feel like we're going back to satellite TV at times. Whether or not that's a bad thing is up to you.

Discussing the change, Lee Sears, President of International Markets Advertising Sales, Paramount, said: "By launching the ad-tier plan in the UK and Ireland, we are opening up a huge opportunity for advertisers, giving them the ability to engage with our global franchises, series, and films through our digital platform, EyeQ.

"This expansion will enable Paramount’s International Advertising team to represent a much wider range of products, while providing a comprehensive and connected platform for impactful ad campaigns.”

Alongside this change, Paramount Plus is offering a Premium tier that costs more but gives viewers higher quality, including 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos across selected titles.

What is the new Paramount Plus pricing in the UK and Ireland?

If you're planning on diving into some of the best Paramount Plus shows or best Paramount Plus movies, you'll need to be aware of some pricing changes.

Starting with the cheapest tier, Paramount Plus' Basic With Ads plan gives full access to the streaming library for £4.99 per month in the UK and €5.99 per month in Ireland, which also allows streaming on one device at a time.

The Standard plan will change to £7.99 in the UK and €8,99 in Ireland per month, allowing you to have up to two concurrent streams with the added ability to download and watch on the go.

Finally, the higher Premium plan is £10.99 in the UK and €11,99 in Ireland per month, which will offer the "elevated streaming experience" as mentioned above, unlocking benefits such as 4K Ultra HD, and Dolby Vision and Atmos. Additionally, this one will allow you to stream on four devices at a time with the ability to download titles, so it is a good option for families or if you're sharing with other members of a household.