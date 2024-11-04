In my opinion, Paramount Plus remains as one of the most forgotten about platforms for movies and shows, despite it having been inducted as one of the best streaming services. For Paramount Plus' second-to-last catalog shift of the year, there are over 125 movies arriving on the first day, which puts it up there with Prime Video as one of the services adding the most new content this month.

It's clear that Paramount Plus is preparing for the holiday season, and now that Halloween 2024 is over and done with for another year, it's finally an appropriate time to start watching the best Christmas movies.

As well as holiday movies Bad Santa (2003) and A Christmas Carol (1999), Paramount Plus will be welcoming a new wave of titles with high Rotten Tomatoes scores to its lineup of best Paramount Plus movies, including dramas and comedies that are perfect for when you need a break from the Christmas movie overload.

Everything new on Paramount Plus in November 2024

Arriving on November 1

'Tis the Season to Be Smurfy (movie)

3:10 to Yuma (movie)

48 Hrs. (movie)

A Boy Named Charlie Brown (movie)

A Christmas Carol (1999) (movie)

A Night At The Roxbury (movie)

A Thin Line Between Love And Hate (movie)

A Thousand Words (movie)

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights (movie)

Alfie (2004) (movie)

All I Want For Christmas (movie)

All the World Is Sleeping (movie)

Another 48 Hrs. (movie)

Bad Santa (movie)

Bad Santa 2 (movie)

Billionaire Boys Club (movie)

Black Snake Moan (movie)

Blades of Glory (movie)

Blinded by the Light (movie)

Catch and Release (movie)

Chloe (movie)

Christmas Eve (movie)

Cloud Atlas (movie)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (movie)

Daddy Day Camp (movie)

Death at a Funeral (movie)

Deck The Halls (movie)

Double Jeopardy (movie)

Eat Pray Love (movie)

Election (movie)

Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas (movie)

Ernest Saves Christmas (movie)

Everybody's Fine (movie)

Faster (movie)

Fences (movie)

First Shift (movie)

Five Feet Apart (movie)

Flashdance (movie)

Flight (movie)

Free Birds (movie)

Friday Night Lights (movie)

Go (movie)

Good Will Hunting (movie)

GoodFellas (movie)

Hacksaw Ridge (movie)

Happy Christmas (movie)

Head of State (movie)

Home For The Holidays (movie)

Hook (movie)

Hotel for Dogs (movie)

Ida Red (movie)

Identity (movie)

Inglourious Basterds (movie)

Insomnia (movie)

Joyeux Noel (movie)

Just Mercy (movie)

Last Man Standing (movie)

Last Vegas (movie)

Leap of Faith (movie)

Letters from Iwo Jima (movie)

Like Crazy (movie)

Looper (movie)

Luce (movie)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (movie)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (movie)

Magnolia (movie)

Michael Clayton (movie)

Morning Glory (movie)

My Cousin Vinny (movie)

My Fair Lady (movie)

My One and Only (movie)

No Strings Attached (movie)

Noah (movie)

Oliver! (movie)

Once Upon a Time in America (movie)

Out of Sight (movie)

Paddington (movie)

Pet Sematary (movie)

Pet Sematary II (movie)

Rounders (movie)

RV (movie)

Santa Stole Our Dog! (movie)

Scrooge (movie)

Shaft (movie)

She's All That (movie)

Siberia (movie)

Snatch (movie)

Super 8 (movie)

Surf's Up (movie)

Taps (movie)

Taxi Driver (movie)

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (movie)

The Age of Adaline (movie)

The Baby-Sitters Club (movie)

The Dead Don't Hurt (movie)

The Dead Zone (movie)

The Duchess (movie)

The English Patient (movie)

The Fighting Temptations (movie)

The Good Liar (movie)

The Guilt Trip (movie)

The Honeymooners (movie)

The Hurt Locker (movie)

The Infiltrator (movie)

The Kite Runner (movie)

The Long Kiss Goodnight (movie)

The November Man (movie)

The Prince and Me (movie)

The Prince Of Tides (movie)

The Smurfs Christmas Special (movie)

The Social Network (movie)

The Stepfather (movie)

The Terminal (movie)

The Tuxedo (movie)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (movie)

Top Five (movie)

Tremors (movie)

Two for the Money (movie)

Unforgiven (movie)

Urban Cowboy (movie)

Vacancy (movie)

Wayne's World (movie)

We Were Soldiers (movie)

What Lies Beneath (movie)

What Women Want (movie)

While You Were Sleeping (movie)

Yours, Mine & Ours (movie)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (movie)

Zookeeper (movie)



Arriving on November 6

My True Crime Story season 2



Arriving on November 8

Dream Horse (movie)



Arriving on November 13

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Baby Shark's Big Show! season 2 (TV show)

Inside the Factory season 7 (TV show)

Pele: Birth of a Legend (movie)



Arriving on November 17

Landman (TV show)



Arriving on November 19

The French Montana Story (movie)



Arriving on November 20

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 (TV show)



Arriving on November 22

Mr. Brooks (movie)



Arriving on November 26

Pig (movie)

Transporter 3 (movie)



Arriving on November 28

Chef (movie)



Arriving on November 29

The Agency (TV show)



Arriving on November 30

Clouds of Sils Maria (movie)

The Lovers (movie)