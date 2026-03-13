A new Directive 8020 trailer has been released, spotlighting the game's Movie Night mode

Movie Night mode is a couch co-op experience that allows up to five players to play the game locally

An online version of the mode is coming post-launch

Supermassive Games has shared a new live-action trailer for its next horror game, Directive 8020, highlighting the game's couch co-op mode.

Unveiled during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 12, the trailer showed a group of friends playing the upcoming game's Movie Night mode, alongside in-game footage showing split-second decisions and quick-time actions Supermassive is best known for.

Directive 8020 Movie Night mode will allow up to five players to play through the entire story together in local couch co-op, where each player takes control of a crew member aboard the Cassiopeia, passing a single controller between each other as the story unfolds.

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Since this is a choice-based narrative game, it's up to the player, or players, to decide who gets to live and who dies.

"Every choice matters, every mistake can be fatal, so players must work together to survive alien infiltrators, deadly dilemmas, and catastrophic system failures! Don't Play Alone, and trust no one - not even your friends," Supermassive said.

Directive 8020 – Don’t Play Alone | Multiplayer Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Directive 8020 will also support five-player online multiplayer in a free post-launch update, which will mirror the couch co-op experience by bringing it online, but there's no release date yet.

For the first time in Supermassive's The Dark Pictures Anthology, Directive 8020 will have a new feature that allows players to revisit pivotal decisions through a visual branching story tree for more narrative control. It's called Turning Points, will also be available in Move Night mode.

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"Major choices and outcomes are mapped as the story progresses, giving players a clear view of how their decisions have shaped the narrative," Supermassive explained. "If a critical moment results in a death, a fractured alliance, or a regrettable outcome, players can return to a key turning point to explore an alternative path or re-try a QTE [Quick-Time Event]!"

Directive 8020 launches on May 12 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam.

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