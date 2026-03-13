Directive 8020 will let up to five players play local couch co-op in Supermassive Games' returning Movie Night mode, and the latest trailer demonstrates just how intense it will be
Decide between your friends who gets to live in Movie Night Mode
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- A new Directive 8020 trailer has been released, spotlighting the game's Movie Night mode
- Movie Night mode is a couch co-op experience that allows up to five players to play the game locally
- An online version of the mode is coming post-launch
Supermassive Games has shared a new live-action trailer for its next horror game, Directive 8020, highlighting the game's couch co-op mode.
Unveiled during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 12, the trailer showed a group of friends playing the upcoming game's Movie Night mode, alongside in-game footage showing split-second decisions and quick-time actions Supermassive is best known for.
Directive 8020 Movie Night mode will allow up to five players to play through the entire story together in local couch co-op, where each player takes control of a crew member aboard the Cassiopeia, passing a single controller between each other as the story unfolds.Article continues below
Since this is a choice-based narrative game, it's up to the player, or players, to decide who gets to live and who dies.
"Every choice matters, every mistake can be fatal, so players must work together to survive alien infiltrators, deadly dilemmas, and catastrophic system failures! Don't Play Alone, and trust no one - not even your friends," Supermassive said.
Directive 8020 will also support five-player online multiplayer in a free post-launch update, which will mirror the couch co-op experience by bringing it online, but there's no release date yet.
For the first time in Supermassive's The Dark Pictures Anthology, Directive 8020 will have a new feature that allows players to revisit pivotal decisions through a visual branching story tree for more narrative control. It's called Turning Points, will also be available in Move Night mode.
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"Major choices and outcomes are mapped as the story progresses, giving players a clear view of how their decisions have shaped the narrative," Supermassive explained. "If a critical moment results in a death, a fractured alliance, or a regrettable outcome, players can return to a key turning point to explore an alternative path or re-try a QTE [Quick-Time Event]!"
Directive 8020 launches on May 12 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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