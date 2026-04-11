Playing The Last of Us with friends made my favorite PlayStation game feel brand new again
Singleplayer can be social, too
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This article contains story spoilers for The Last of Us Part 1.
The Last of Us is an institution of modern media – Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic zombie shooter escaped the confines of its PS3 game case almost immediately after its initial release in 2013, and has since spanned live events, comic books, remasters, a full-on sequel, and even a TV series on HBO.
Every gamer has a backlog — and that’s no different for us at TechRadar Gaming. From the Backlog is a series about overdue first-plays, revisiting classics, returning to online experiences, or rediscovering and appreciating established favorites in new ways. Read the full series here.
When a franchise becomes this popular, not to mention this critically acclaimed, it can be a little surprising to find that there are people who haven’t engaged with it. Until recently, one of those people was a good friend of mine – let's call him Ralph, because that's his name – who, despite having The Last of Us Part 1 installed on his PS5, had never really got into it.
As a lover of story-driven single player games, but decidedly not a horror fan, he had found himself stuck in the early chapters of the game, wherein main characters Joel, Ellie, and Tess find face off against the terrifying infected for the first time.Article continues below