Edward Kenway actor says among the new scenes for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced there's one that adds 'more weight' to the character's personal conflict
Matt Ryan says there's one scene that is "wonderful to play"
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag's Edward Kenway actor Matt Ryan confirms he recorded new scenes for Resynced
- Ryan says the new scenes add to Kenway's personal conflict
- He says there's one scene in particular that adds "weight" to the character's story
Matt Ryan, the actor behind Assassin's Creed Black Flag's Edward Kenway, has confirmed that he filmed new scenes for Resynced that deepen that character's personal journey.
Speaking to TechRadar Gaming at an Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced preview event in Paris, Ryan discussed revisiting the iconic character for the upcoming remake nearly 14 years after first recording the role.
Alongside improved graphics, modernized controls, and revamped missions and sea travel, Black Flag Resynced will also introduce new story content for several characters, including expanded arcs for Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet. A new scene with Edward and his wife, Caroline, has also been added and was written by Black Flag's original writer, Darby McDevitt.
While Ubisoft has been pretty cagey on the details, Ryan revealed that he recorded new motion capture that elevates Kenway's story by adding more "weight" to the character's internal conflict.
"What I love about this character is that it's the journey that he goes on. The character starts off [as a] selfish kind of person, but he does have that part that he wants to do right by his wife. He wants a better life," Ryan explained. "But, you know, he thinks that getting it is through fame, glory and riches, and ultimately, he knows that he doesn't get what he wants from that, but, by pursuing that, it does actually take him on the journey to getting to understand that that's not the way to get it.
"Then he changes that, he finds his moral compass. And all of that is in the game, is still in the game, and the scenes that we've added to it fill that out even more, especially one scene which is wonderful to play."
Ryan continued, saying that there's one scene in particular that "adds to that conflict," which could be the new scene between Edward and Caroline.
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"That was a great scene, because it just gives that conflict that he has earlier on, more weight, you know," Ryan teased.
In the same interview, Ryan described returning to the role "like wearing a jacket from an old friend" and confirmed that he had to make "slight adjustments" because his voice now sounds a bit lower than it did almost 14 years ago.
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is set to launch on July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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