'People were telling me, this is massive' — Assassin's Creed Shadows Yasuke actor reflects on his role in the blockbuster game
Tongayi Chirisa talks embodying the iconic samurai
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- The voice actor of Yasuke from Assassin's Creed Shadows spoke about the role at a recent event
- Tongayi Chirisa revealed that he was new to gaming but soon had his "eyes opened to the magnitude" of the Assassin's Creed franchise
- "I didn't know that gaming was bigger than film and television," he said
Assassin's Creed Shadows voice actor Tongayi Chirisa has discussed the reception of his performance as the blockbuster video game's samurai protagonist, Yasuke
Speaking at an event held to celebrate the game's one-year anniversary and its inclusion in the ongoing Samurai exhibition at The British Museum, London, Chirisa revealed that he was completely new to gaming when he took on the role.
"It's a world that I wasn't aware of," he said. "I didn't know that gaming was bigger than film and television."Article continues below
He went on to add that he quickly had his "eyes opened to the magnitude" of the Assassin's Creed franchise in his subsequent conversations with others. "When people were telling me 'this is massive', I was like 'how is that possible?'" he joked. "If more people are playing games than all of those that watch movies, it makes sense."
The actor detailed some of his own online research into the historical figure of Yasuke and also had plenty of praise for the development team's handling of the character's overall story arc, in addition to that of the other protagonist, fictional shinobi Naoe.
"They did an amazing job just balancing the emotional tone of it, historical facts," he said. "Allowing us to navigate that path in a personal, authentic way, and then just to kind of make it our own."
Assassin's Creed Shadows is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Nintendo Switch 2. It has received plenty of post-launch updates since its original release on March 20, 2025, including the addition of a paid expansion, Claws of Awaji, and a limited-time Attack on Titan crossover.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The British Museum's Samurai exhibition, which includes some footage from the game, will run until May 4, 2026. You can buy tickets via the museum's website.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.