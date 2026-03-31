The Division Resurgence seems like the perfect way to get your MMO shooter fix on the go — 'We believe it's a good way to catch up with the universe in a more flexible way' developer says
The Division goes portable
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- The executive producer of Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence has described the new mobile game as "a good way to catch up with the universe"
- The free-to-play title is fully canon and set between The Division and The Division 2
- Gameplay was tweaked so players "have more options to play for five to 10 minutes"
Executive producer Fabrice Navrez described Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence as "a good way to catch up with the universe" on the go ahead of the game's launch today.
Speaking to TechRadar Gaming, Navrez explained that the developer put in a lot of work "to make sure that the game is an extension of The Division" and that it is a fully canon instalment.
"The prologue is before The Division 1: you're a first wave agent, basically the first agents to try to save the day with New York City collapsing," he said. "Then the main bulk of the game is between The Division 1 and The Division 2."Article continues below