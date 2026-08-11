Insomniac confirms Marvel's Wolverine is 'fully playable on the disc' out of the box — just months before Sony ends physical game production for good
Marvel's Wolverine will be among the last physical P55 releases
- Marvel's Wolverine is "fully playable" on a PS5 disc
- Insomniac Games says it encourages players to download the day-one patch when it arrives
- The studio's comments come after Sony shared its plan to quit making discs
Insomniac Games has clarified that Marvel's Wolverine will be "fully playable" on disc following Sony's decision to end physical disc production.
Speaking to Eurogamer, senior project director Jess Reiner-Reed essentially confirmed that the upcoming superhero game will be among the last PS5 games to be fully playable on disc, before they're phased out in January 2028.
"Marvel's Wolverine will come out in digital and physical [versions] and the game will be fully playable on the disc when you purchase it," Reiner-Reed said, but urged players to download the day-one update.
"With that said," the developer said, "we want people or encourage people to download that day-one patch because we are right now working on - or we're continuing over the next few months before release - to work on polish and some bug fixing."
Head of technology Mike Fitzgerald added, "I would say we're perfectionists. We take every minute we can get to just tweak this little thing, make everything a little bit better - we're gonna squeeze as much out of it as we can. And so if players download that patch, they get that little bit of extra time."
Despite the backlash that followed Sony's announcement to quit making physical discs, the company recently committed to its plan. PlayStation fans are still making their feelings known, however, and even descended on the latest Wolverine trailer to share how much they care for physical games.
Eurogamer also asked Insomniac about the situation at the game's preview event, but Fitzgerald said it wanted to focus on the game.
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"We have been working on this for so long," he said, "we're so excited to have everyone in the office getting to spend time with the game, and I want to make sure we spend time talking about that."
Marvel's Wolverine launches on PS5 on September 16.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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