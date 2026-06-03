Insomniac Games has shared an extended look at Marvel's Wolverine

The latest gameplay trailer showcases more bloody combat and reveals new story details

Jean Grey will also fight alongside Wolverine in co-op battles

Sony's latest State of Play has offered an extended look at Marvel's Wolverine, featuring new story details, brutal action, and mutant team-ups, and solidified itself as one of my most anticipated games of the year.

In case you missed it, in the new gameplay trailer James “Logan” Howlett, aka Wolverine, is on a mission to rescue a group of mutants that have been hunted and captured by a cybernetic militia named the Reavers, who have plans to deliver the mutants to Bolivar Trask.

It's also confirmed that Logan won't be alone on his quest, as his fellow mutant, Jean Grey, will fight alongside him with co-operative combat, although it doesn't look like she'll be playable solo.

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"The situation is dire and help is limited. Mutants live in the shadows fearful of those hunting them, while the rest of society lives unaware of their existence," the PlayStation Blog reads. "The only ones potentially capable of protecting their own is Team X, a last-stand mutant task force facing its darkest hour, which Logan rejoins after leaving three years prior. For the mutants, the fight for survival is theirs alone.

Unlike Insomniac's Spider-Man games, Wolverine will be a bloody affair as Logan uses his abilities to stalk, ambush, and shred through enemies with his claws. He will also have special combat moves called “Techniques” such as the Tornado Spin and Bull Rush, while Jean will provide her powerful telekinetic abilities, which also present a few opportunities for Critical Strikes.

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"These are devastating finishing moves that Wolverine can execute solo or with other characters; they’re takedown opportunities worth looking out for during a frenzied fight," the developer said.

The trailer also confirmed that other, less friendly mutants like Mystique and Sabretooth will be featured, but the mention of executing finishing moves with "other characters" besides Jean seems to suggest we'll meet others along the way. Perhaps Cyclops? Rogue? Gambit?

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Wolverine can also parry, and every successful attack, parry, and kill will build up Logan’s Rage, which can be used for stronger attacks, activating his Healing Factor, or unleashing Rage Tier 3, which Insomniac describes as "a stylized monochromatic explosion of savagery inspired by Marvel Comics’ Black, White, and Blood series."

Marvel’s Wolverine launches on September 15 for PS5, with preorders now available at $69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99.

Preorder bonuses include early unlock bonuses, such as Wolverine's Classic Brown suit, Reflective Claws, one additional Technique Point, and four character PlayStation profile avatars.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99 / £79.99 / €89.99 and includes five exclusive suits, five claws, and three more technique points.