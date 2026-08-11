Epson's EcoTank ink tank printer have consistently impressed us during tests, with the format using bottled ink that's much cheaper than traditional inkjet printer cartridges. For an office upgrade or a new back-to-school set-up, I recommend checking out the Epson EcoTank ET-2800 for $200 (was $240) at Amazon.

If you're sick of buying overpriced ink cartridges, this is the cure. It includes four bottles of ink in the box that Epson says can last up to two years, and it's one of the best-selling cartridge-free printers on Amazon for a reason.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Epson EcoTank ET-2800 if...

You print a steady mix of documents and photos and want to escape the cartridge cycle. You want the lowest-cost entry point into Epson's EcoTank lineup. You're fine with manual double-sided printing and scanning one page at a time.

❌ Skip the Epson EcoTank ET-2800 if...

You need automatic two-sided printing (look at the ET-2850 instead). You regularly scan or copy multi-page documents — there's no automatic document feeder here. You print only occasionally — infrequent use can dry out the print heads.

Why we recommend it

We've tested the best home printers and best ink tank printers, and Epson's EcoTank line has delivered consistent performance results, topping our lists. Quick, cheap and easy refills, with good text and photo printing results.

The EcoTank system is the whole pitch here: instead of replacing small cartridges every few weeks, you refill from ink bottles, and each set is rated for up to 4,500 black-and-white pages or 7,500 color pages. Epson estimates that's roughly two years of ink for an average household.

At $199.99, this is one of the most affordable ways into that ecosystem, and it comes with wireless printing, a flatbed scanner, and a copier built in, so it covers the basics most home users need without extra bulk.

Price Context & Historical Value

$199.99 matches this printer's going rate at other major retailers, including Best Buy, Staples, and direct from Epson, where it's currently listed at the same price after a $40 discount from $239.99.

The cheapest I've seen for the EcoTank ET-2800 is $175, which is typically around big shopping events like Black Friday and the Christmas sales.

At a cent under $200, that makes this less of a rare price drop and more of a reliably good, currently live price, and $40 off is still a meaningful percentage saving on a printer in this range. It's the lowest we've seen this bundle land since January.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This is a basic model, and Epson kept costs down by omitting a couple of features that some buyers will miss. There's no automatic document feeder, so scanning or copying multi-page documents means feeding them one sheet at a time. It also doesn't support automatic double-sided printing — you'll need to flip pages manually for duplex. If either is a dealbreaker, Epson's ET-2850 adds both for more money. For most home printing — school paperwork, tax documents, the odd batch of photos — the ET-2800 covers it comfortably.