The RAMpocalypse continues to make PC upgrades considerably more expensive than they used to be just a year ago, particularly if you're shopping for fast DDR5. SO, I've been keeping a close eye on any discounts like this one: the 32GB V-Color Manta XSky DDR5-6000 kit for $398 (was $430) at Newegg with the coupon code BTSF2927.

This 32GB kit consists of two 16GB modules using SK Hynix ICs, with DDR5-6000 speeds and tight CL30-38-38-96 timings at 1.35V. It's designed specifically around AMD EXPO, allowing compatible AMD systems to apply its advertised overclocked settings via the appropriate memory profile. You also get cool RGB lighting.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the V-Color Manta XSky 32GB if...

You're building or upgrading a compatible AMD desktop and specifically want fast DDR5-6000 with tight CL30 timings. The two-module 32GB configuration provides plenty of capacity for modern gaming and demanding everyday workloads, while AMD EXPO makes accessing the rated settings simpler than manually configuring memory timings.

❌ Skip the V-Color Manta XSky 32GB if...

You're running an older DDR4 platform or don't need premium memory speeds and timings. DDR5 isn't backward compatible with DDR4 motherboards, and even with the coupon this remains an expensive 32GB upgrade. Anyone primarily interested in adding capacity rather than maximizing memory performance should consider cheaper alternatives.

Why we recommend it

DDR5-6000 CL30 is an attractive combination for compatible AMD PCs, and the use of SK Hynix ICs will make it appealing for buyers focused on performance. You get 32GB across two modules, AMD EXPO support, and RGB lighting in a kit designed specifically for AMD systems rather than paying for features aimed at multiple platforms.

Price context & historical value

The headline $419.99 price only saves $10 from the listed $429.99 price, so the coupon is crucial. Applying code BTSF2927 removes another $22, taking the total saving to $32 and the final price to $397.99.

That's still expensive for 32GB of RAM by historical standards, but current DDR5 pricing means every meaningful reduction helps if you need memory now rather than waiting for the market to finally improve.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This is an AMD EXPO-focused kit, so check your motherboard's memory compatibility before buying, particularly if you're considering it for an Intel system.

You'll also need to enable the appropriate profile in the BIOS to reach DDR5-6000; otherwise, the memory operates at its lower base speed.

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