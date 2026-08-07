GMKtec is behind some of the most capable mini PCs we've ever tested, and the K8 Plus is no exception. And I just found the GMKtec K8 Plus mini PC for $810 (was $940) at Amazon.

This configuration features the high-performance Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, paired with 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB SSD. But the real highlight for us is the connectivity. Specifically, this mini PC comes with dual USB4 ports and an OCuLink port. If you're looking for a mini PC for video editing, or any sort of graphics-intensive workloads, the ability to connect an eGPU is a game-changer.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the GMKtec K8 Plus if...

You want desktop-class performance and expandability in a footprint that fits behind a monitor. The upgradeable RAM and dual M.2 storage, plus an OCuLink port for a future external GPU, make this a genuinely future-proof pick for a dorm room, home office, or secondary workstation.

❌ Skip the GMKtec K8 Plus if...

You care about design details — our review noted the transparent twist-off top cheapens what's otherwise a clean, metal-cased build. You'll also need an external graphics card connected if you need serious dedicated graphics power, since the integrated Radeon 780M is fine for light gaming but not built for demanding titles alone.

Save $130.01 GMKtec K8 Plus mini PC: was $939.99 now $809.98 at Amazon AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS | 32GB DDR5 | 2TB SSD This Windows 11 Pro mini PC from GMKtec comes equipped with a Ryzen 7 8845HS chip (8-core, 16-thread, up to 5.1GHz, 16MB L3 cache), 32GB of DDR5 RAM (expandable to 96GB) and a 2TB PCIe SSD. You'll also find Radeon 780M integrated graphics, with the option of hooking up an eGPU via the dual USB4 ports and an OCuLink port. We love the inclusion of dual 2.5G Ethernet, alongside HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Why we recommend it

In our 4.5-star review, we called it an "understated mini PC that delivers far more power than you'd expect for the price," and found it handled demanding day-to-day tasks with total ease during testing, backed by a genuinely capable set of upgrade options.

The OCuLink port is the standout feature here. It gives this mini PC a genuine path to external GPU performance that most machines this size simply don't offer, which matters if your needs might grow beyond what the integrated Radeon 780M can handle.

Combined with dual 2.5G Ethernet and 32GB of upgradeable RAM, this machine is built to keep pace as your workload changes, not just handle what you need today.

Price Context & Historical Value

This 32GB/2TB configuration typically retails for $939.99, and we've seen it discounted to around $810 on Amazon in recent weeks, closely matching the current price. $809.98 lines up with the better end of what we've tracked on this exact configuration, rather than an inflated list price being cut for the occasion.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Our main design complaint in the review was the transparent, twist-off top panel, which looks a bit cheaper than the rest of the metal chassis suggests it should. On the performance side, the integrated Radeon 780M graphics handle light gaming and everyday creative work well.

However, anyone chasing serious frame rates in demanding titles will want to rely on the OCuLink port for an external GPU rather than expect it from the iGPU alone.

For desktop-class performance in a genuinely small footprint, this is one of the better mini PC deals we've tracked. You can see more in our guide to the best mini PCs we've tested, and save with the best mini PC deals we've uncovered this week.