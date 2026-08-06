The ThinkPad P16 is one of our favorite mobile workstations, and our top pick for engineering students and professionals running graphics-heavy workloads. And the current deal here is unmissable, with the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 now $4649 (was $7179) at Lenovo.

That's a massive $2530 discount on a workstation for engineers, architects, designers, developers, and content creators who need desktop-class performance wherever they work.

Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, Nvidia RTX PRO 3000 Blackwell graphics with 12GB of GDDR7 memory, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a lightning-fast 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSD, it's built to tackle demanding workloads including CAD, 3D rendering, AI development, and complex data analysis.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 if...

You need uncompromising performance for demanding professional workloads. The combination of RTX PRO graphics, 64GB of memory, and a high-performance Gen5 SSD makes it ideal for the most intensive tasks.

The color-accurate display, enterprise security, and legendary ThinkPad reliability also make it an excellent investment for professionals who rely on their laptop every day.

❌ Skip the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 if...

Your workload revolves around web browsing, office documents, streaming, or light photo editing. This workstation is designed for demanding professional applications, so you'll pay for performance that many users simply won't need.

It's also larger and heavier than a typical productivity laptop, making portability less of a priority than raw computing power.

Save $2,530 Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 Mobile Workstation: was $7,179 now $4,649 at Lenovo Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX | 64GB DDR5 | 2TB SSD This laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Nvidia RTX PRO 3000 Blackwell graphics, 64GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSD, 16-inch 4K-class display, two Thunderbolt 5 ports and a TB4 port, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Why we recommend it

The ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 isn't simply a high-end laptop, it's a genuine mobile workstation capable of replacing many desktop systems. Lenovo has combined premium build quality with professional-grade graphics, abundant memory, and one of Intel's fastest mobile processors to create a machine that excels under sustained heavy workloads.

In his glowing five-star review, our laptop expert Collin said it was: "crafted just for those who need reliable performance on the go, blending portability with 16-inches of screen, ports, and power all around arguably one of the best keyboards on the market."

He added: " It’s powerful, it’s portable, and it’s practically a workstation you can carry with you. It’s a magnificent step in the direction of those who unashamedly need raw power, but need to be on the go as well."

The 16-inch WQUXGA display delivers exceptional color accuracy with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, HDR 400 support, and 800 nits of brightness, ideal for creative professionals. Add Wi-Fi 7, enterprise-grade security features, and Lenovo's renowned ThinkPad durability, and this is a premium workstation at one of its best prices yet.

Based on our experience, we've ranked this the best laptop for engineering students overall, and an excellent professional pick for those running graphically intensive workloads.

Also consider

Price context & historical value

Saving $2,530 on a current-generation mobile workstation is a fantastic deal, especially when configured with premium components like 64GB of RAM, RTX PRO Blackwell graphics, and a 2TB Gen5 SSD.

Systems in this class are never cheap, obviously, and discounts of this size don't appear often on Lenovo's newest workstation line-up, so this one not to be missed.

For more savings on work machines, we track the best business laptop deals every week.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This workstation inevitably prioritizes performance over portability. At nearly 16 inches with high-end components inside, it's designed to replace a desktop rather than compete with ultralight laptops.

Battery life will also vary significantly under demanding workloads, particularly when making full use of the dedicated RTX PRO graphics.