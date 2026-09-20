If you're a fan of tech, you'll no doubt know that Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to get discounted models. What you might not be aware of, however, is that Prime Day is also a great time to get your hands on some serious freebies.

Amazon just announced a second Amazon Prime Day for October 6th and 7th, and like the main summer event, Prime members can take advantage of extra perks ahead of the official sale.

The perks mostly revolve around Amazon's subscription services, but they're extremely useful nonetheless. Included are extended free trials for Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service, and Audible. That latter perk is particularly handy as you'll get a few audiobooks to keep forever, even if you don't continue your trial.

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All of those are available to both US and UK readers this week, although US readers have a few more options, too. Alongside a free GrubHub+ membership, you can also get a $150 gift card if you sign up for Amazon Visa. That's particularly handy ahead of Prime Day, since you can use it during Amazon's Fall mega-sale.

Just below, you can see all the various perks you can get - which, by my own math, adds up to $275 / £90 in value. Not bad, I'd say.

The best Prime Day perks to claim right now

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Music Unlimited: free 4-month trial

Get access to high-quality audio streaming and 100 million songs completely free for three months with this limited-time offer. Ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, curated playlists, and Alexa device support make this a great way to get music streaming ahead of Prime Day this year. Note that this promotion is available for new subscribers only. In the UK: free 4-month trial at Amazon UK

Audible membership: free for three months at Audible

Audible is Amazon's premier storefront for audiobooks, with a vast library of over 1 million titles. Right now, as part of an early Amazon Prime Day promotion, Prime members can get a full three months of membership on the house! Normally costing $8.99 / £5.99, the standard membership includes unlimited access to the non-Plus library and one free book token per month. In the UK: free for three months at Audible UK

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: free for three months

Save $30 / £24 and get yourself unlimited access to over a million books, magazines, and audiobooks for three months with this exclusive deal for Prime members ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Read and download books onto any Kindle, iOS, Android, PC or Mac and enjoy offline reading anywhere with this rare extended free trial. In the UK: free for three months at Amazon UK

Amazon Prime Visa: get a $150 gift card on approval

Amazon's been offering its Prime Visa for a few years now, but the retailer is currently offering a particularly good introductory tie-in deal for Prime Day. Right now, if you're approved, you'll get a very handy $150 gift card to spend over Prime Day (or, on anything at Amazon for that matter). If you tend to order a lot on Amazon, this could be worth picking up regardless since you'll get 5% back on all purchases if you're a Prime member, as well as other excellent additional perks.