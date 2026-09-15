Amazon has announced that its Prime Big Deal Days sale will return for another year, effectively kicking off the Black Friday sales season on October 6 - 7.

• Browse all early deals at Amazon

The event is similar to its regular Prime Day sale in the middle of the year, with 48 hours of deals exclusively available for Prime members. Whether it's your first time hearing about it or you're a regular, I've brought together everything you need to know.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 — key info (Image credit: Amazon) When is it? October 6 - 7

What is it? A 48-hour sale exclusively for Prime members

Who's involved? Expect deals on Kindles, Blink, Ring, Fire TV, Shark, Ninja, Lego, Braun, and many more.

As we've come to see over the last few years, Amazon has hosted the Prime Big Deal Days sale mainly as a teaser of what to expect from the retailer's full Black Friday sale in November. While it's not made up of all the exact same deals, many products do pop up again in the later sale, which can help you plan any spending you want to do.

In its announcement, Amazon has confirmed several featured brands, including Lego, Shark, Braun, Anker, and many more, with new deals promised across tech, home, fashion, toys, and essentials each day. It's almost guaranteed that many of its own-brand tech will feature in the sale, too, such as Blink, Ring, Fire TV, and Kindle.

Even with recent price hikes, I'm hopeful that we'll at least see a few products down to record-low prices in the sale — or at least the cheapest we've seen them so far this year. That'll be more likely with Amazon products, though, so I wouldn't expect any out-of-this-world bargains on RAM or storage, for example. Sorry to dash any hopes.

Still, there should be some strong deals available in some categories — and we'll be here to bring you all of the very best ones we recommend right here at TechRadar. And if you want to be prepped for the sale, new subscribers can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.