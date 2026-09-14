This is one of the cleverest docking stations I've ever seen from Anker (or anyone else for that matter). This 13-in-1 dock with a detachable hub supports everything from triple display output to 100W laptop charging over a single cable.

• Best for: Remote workers, creators, gamers, and office professionals who want a multi-monitor setup at home with a compact travel hub for on the move.

• The deal: The Anker Nano 13-in-1 dock is discounted to $120 (was $150) at Amazon. In the UK, the dock is now £100 (was £130).

• Why we like it: This docking station features 13 ports, with support for three-monitor set ups, and a 100W PD for charging smaller devices like phones and laptops. But what really stands out to me is the detachable 6-in-1 hub. So, you can leave the bulky main hub on your desk and take the small unit with you on the commute.

• The catch: macOS users will get mirrored external displays, rather than independent extended displays. If you don't need the extra ports and power delivery, a cheap docking station for hooking up mice and keyboards is perfectly suitable.

Why we recommend it

The triple display support is the main draw for a home office upgrade. Switching from a single laptop screen to two or three monitors through one cable is one of the most noticeable productivity upgrades you can make to a desk setup.

Anker's combination of two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort covers most monitor configurations without adapters. This allows up to 4K at 60Hz on a single screen, or dual 2K at 60Hz.

The detachable 6-in-1 hub is a genuinely practical design choice. It means the dock doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing desk fixture; you can pull the smaller hub off and take it with you when you only need basic connectivity away from your main setup.

100W of pass-through charging is enough for most laptops on the market, so this can realistically replace your laptop's charger at the desk while also handling displays, Ethernet, and peripherals through the same cable.

Price Context & Historical Value

A $30 drop from $149.99 to $119.99 is a 20 percent discount. Third-party price tracking shows this dock has dipped as low as $104.49 previously, so $119.99 is a solid price but not the lowest it has ever been. It is still a meaningful saving over the regular price for anyone who has been waiting to buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Anker Nano docking station if... you want to run two or three monitors off a single laptop cable, you need Ethernet for a more reliable home office connection than Wi-Fi, or you want a hub that detaches into a smaller, travel-friendly piece when you do not need the full docking setup.

❌ Skip the Anker Nano docking station if... your laptop or monitors cannot make use of triple display output, you need faster charging than 100W for a larger laptop, or you are looking for the absolute cheapest single-purpose USB-C hub rather than a full docking station.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Since macOS doesn't support Multi-Stream Transport over USB-C, and this docking station use a single-cable setup, monitors will mirror the main screen, instead of showing independently. That's not an issue on Windows. User reviews also note that charging speed can be slower when the dock is also driving multiple displays and peripherals at once, so heavy multitaskers with power-hungry laptops should keep expectations realistic.