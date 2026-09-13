The new AirPods 5 are available to preorder at Walmart — and you can save on older models starting at just $19
Save on Apple's best-selling AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3
Apple announced the AirPods 5 earlier this week at its September event, and they're available at Walmart from $129. The retailer also has impressive discounts on its older AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 4, the AirPods Pro 5, and Apple's Earbuds, starting at just $14.99.
• Shop more deals at Walmart
Apple touts the AirPods 5 as delivering industry-leading ANC in an open-ear design, thanks to a new acoustic architecture that delivers 50% more noise reduction than the AirPods 4. The newest earbuds also deliver richer, more detailed sound with more dynamic personalized spatial audio. You also get a more durable design, Live Translation, hands-free access to Siri AI, and up to five hours of playback with ANC on a single charge.
The $129 price tag offers incredible value for Apple AirPods with active noise cancellation. Walmart also offers the AirPods 5 with a Wireless Charging Case for pre-order at $149. You can shop Apple's newest AirPods and deals on older models below, and keep in mind that the AirPods 5 are only available for pre-order with a September 18 ship date.
Preorder Apple's AirPods 4 for $129
Walmart has Apple's AirPods 5 in stock and available for preorder for $129. Apple's newest earbuds deliver industry-leading ANC with 50% more noise reduction than the AirPods 4. They also deliver richer, more detailed sound in an improved, more durable design.
AirPods 4 with Wireless Charging Case for $149
Read moreRead less▼
Today's best AirPods deals from
If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, so Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which includes the iPhone 14 and earlier – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($19 at Walmart).
Read moreRead less▼
The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and USB-C wireless charging support.
Read moreRead less▼
You can get the best-selling AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $148.99. The AirPods 4 feature a new, comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.
Read moreRead less▼
Walmart has Apple's AirPods Pro 3 on sale for $199.99, which is the best price you can find. They refine the iconic design with a more secure fit, boost battery life to about 8 hours without a listening mode or 10 hours with one, support Spatial Audio, and deliver strong noise cancellation.
Read moreRead less▼
You can also see the best Apple Watch preorder 12 deals and learn more about offers for the iPhone 18 and 18 Pro.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.