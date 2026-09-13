The new AirPods 5 are available to preorder at Walmart — and you can save on older models starting at just $19

Apple announced the AirPods 5 earlier this week at its September event, and they're available at Walmart from $129. The retailer also has impressive discounts on its older AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 4, the AirPods Pro 5, and Apple's Earbuds, starting at just $14.99.



• Shop more deals at Walmart



Apple touts the AirPods 5 as delivering industry-leading ANC in an open-ear design, thanks to a new acoustic architecture that delivers 50% more noise reduction than the AirPods 4. The newest earbuds also deliver richer, more detailed sound with more dynamic personalized spatial audio. You also get a more durable design, Live Translation, hands-free access to Siri AI, and up to five hours of playback with ANC on a single charge.



The $129 price tag offers incredible value for Apple AirPods with active noise cancellation. Walmart also offers the AirPods 5 with a Wireless Charging Case for pre-order at $149. You can shop Apple's newest AirPods and deals on older models below, and keep in mind that the AirPods 5 are only available for pre-order with a September 18 ship date.

Preorder Apple's AirPods 4 for $129

Today's best AirPods deals from

Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $99 at Walmart The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and USB-C wireless charging support. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Walmart Walmart has Apple's AirPods Pro 3 on sale for $199.99, which is the best price you can find. They refine the iconic design with a more secure fit, boost battery life to about 8 hours without a listening mode or 10 hours with one, support Spatial Audio, and deliver strong noise cancellation. Read more Read less ▼

You can also see the best Apple Watch preorder 12 deals and learn more about offers for the iPhone 18 and 18 Pro.