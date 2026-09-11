I've just spotted a stunning discount on the best budget OLED TV of 2026 - the LG B6. Amazon has LG's 65-inch B6 OLED TV on sale for $1,119.99 (was $1,999.99), which is a whopping $800 discount and a new record-low price.



It's not only an incredible deal for a premium TV, but it's also the lowest price you can find for an OLED display of that size. Our TV experts say the LG B6 is the best budget OLED TV of 2026, thanks to its superb overall picture quality, plus fantastic gaming performance and features.



The LG B6 OLED is the successor to last year's best budget OLED TV, the LG B5, and packs premium features despite its price. The LG B5 delivers a brighter, bolder picture and includes LG's speedy Alpha 8 Gen 3 AI processor, Dolby Vision support, and webOS 26. The B6 is also one of the best TVs for gaming, packing NVIDIA G-SYNC, Dolby Vision Gaming, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a 120Hz refresh rate.



If you want to upgrade to an OLED display, this is the cheapest way to do it if you're looking for a 65-inch model. Today's discount on the LG B6 from Amazon is a limited-time offer, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Save 40% on LG's 65-inch B6 OLED TV

Save $800 LG 65-inch B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,199.99 at Amazon The LG B6 is the brand's latest entry-level OLED TV for 2026 and a great choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and support for Dolby Vision Gaming. Our only criticism with this model is that it didn't provide a massive upgrade over the previous LG B5 model, but it's still an excellent entry-level OLED TV that ticks a lot of the right boxes. Read our full LG B6 OLED TV review Read more Read less ▼

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Save $170 Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy I can't say much about the overall quality of this TV since we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny it's a super low price for a TV this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big, affordable TV that's ideal for everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too concerned about getting the best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,200 LG 65-inch C6 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is our best-rated TV, and the 65-inch model has received a whopping $1,200 discount at Best Buy. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.



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Save $650 Samsung 65-inch LS03FA The Frame QLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2025 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,300 LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon The LG C5 OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396.99 thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities. Read more Read less ▼

Save $230 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $700 LG 77-inch G6 OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,799.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read our full LG G6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,500 LG 77-inch B5 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.



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