Apple introduced the Apple Watch 12 at this week's September Event, and Best Buy already has an impressive discount on the smartwatch.



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While it's only available for preorder, you can get the 42mm GPS-only model for as little as $219 (originally $399) when you trade in a qualifying smartwatch. That's an impressive $180 discount and an incredible deal for a newly released Apple device.



The Apple Watch Series 12 features new Apple silicon and advanced health sensors, which Apple claims are the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable. Apple's newest Health Sensing System, along with its S11 chip, offers a suite of health and fitness features including a new readiness score. The Series 12 also includes advanced workout and sleep tracking and offers up to 24 hours of battery life and up to 10 hours during an outdoor workout, a 25% improvement over the previous model.

Save on the new Apple Watch 12 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 12 at Best Buy: starting at $219 with qualifying trade-in

The Apple Watch 12 is available for preorder, and you can get the smartwatch for as little as $219 with a qualifying trade-in at Best Buy. The Apple Watch 12 features new Apple silicon and advanced health sensors, which offer advanced heart rate, workout, and sleep tracking.

To find out how much you can save, you'll click on 'Check your trade-in value' on the Apple Watch 12 product page. You'll then answer questions about your trade-in device, and Best Buy will show you the value. The retailer will email you shipping instructions for your trade-in device, and once it receives it, Best Buy will refund the amount to your original payment method.



Keep in mind this is a limited-time offer, and the Apple Watch 12 is only available for preorder with a September 18 ship date. This is a fantastic deal if you have an older smartwatch and want to upgrade to Apple's latest and greatest.