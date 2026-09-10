After testing out the GMKtec M6 Ultra, we came to a clear conclusion: This is the best mini PC for most people looking for a compact desktop for the office, home, or dorm room. And right now, you can get the 16GB/1TB configured M6 Ultra for $500 (was $700) at Amazon.

This is the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS configuration with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. For comparison, the 16GB/512GB model is selling for $460 at Amazon, so you're doubling your storage with this mini PC deal.

Save $200 GMKtek M6 Ultra: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon One of our favorite mini PCs for everyday tasks, and even light gaming, the M6 Ultra comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS chip, upgradable 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD with a second M.2 slot free for expansion. It supports up to three 4K displays and three selectable power modes from 35W to 50W. ports include dual 2.5GbE LAN and USB4.

Why we recommend it

In our review, we called this an "affordable mini PC that promises performance for office users, creators, students, and even the mid-level gaming community." And it delivered on all those promises.

Scoring it 4 stars out of a possible 5, we found it "a perfect option" for anyone who wants an exceptionally well-priced mini PC with plenty of upgradeability that can handle nearly anything thrown at it.

We noted during testing that "Having the AMD Radeon integrated GPU really does give it the edge, especially with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, video applications, and gaming." But the USB4 port also means you can couple it with an external GPU if you need more graphics power.

The Ryzen 5 7640HS and Radeon 760M combination is genuinely capable for everyday work, office tasks, 4K video editing, and mid-level gaming; the dual M.2 slots plus dual-channel DDR5 mean you are not locked into whatever configuration you buy today. That upgrade path is unusual at this size and price.

Connectivity is another strength worth calling out. Dual 2.5GbE LAN, USB4 with 100W power delivery, and Wi-Fi 6E are specs you would expect from a much more expensive machine, not a sub-$500 mini PC.

For all those reasons, this compact desktop takes the top spot in our guide to the best mini PCs.

Price Context & Historical Value

One of the aspects we like about the GMKtec M6 Ultra is that it's already well-priced for a mini PC. It offers great value for money, and the discount only adds to the attraction - especially when you consider that both memory and storage can be upgraded.

Saying that, this is generally the deal price we see this configuration drop to, even around big shopping events like Black Friday. Expect it to remain so, particularly as RAM prices continue to push up hardware costs.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the GMKtec NucBox M6 Ultra if...

You want a compact desktop for office work, content creation, or light gaming without paying full-size PC prices. You can squeeze higher performance if you upgrade the RAM and storage yourself, too, and the connectivity is great, including dual 2.5GbE LAN and USB4, in a small footprint.

❌ Skip the GMKtec NucBox M6 Ultra if...

You need a discrete GPU out of the box for serious gaming or GPU-heavy video editing. The M6 Ultra relies entirely on integrated graphics unless you connect an eGPU via the USB4 port.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

There is no discrete GPU, so this is not the right pick for serious gaming or GPU-accelerated video work, and TechRadar's review notes the design is clean but uninspired, with fan noise becoming noticeable under sustained load. The bigger honesty check here is the discount itself: at $10 off, this is closer to the machine's normal price than a genuine sale, so buy it because it is a strong mini PC at $459.99, not because you are getting a rare bargain.

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