Man Utd vs Sabah FREE streams: How to watch Champions League 2026/27 fixture online from anywhere

Man Utd vs Sabah: Thursday, September 10 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Free Stream: RTE Player (Ireland)

Away from home? Use NordVPN to unblock your live stream

Watch Man Utd vs Sabah live streams as Michael Carrick leads the Red Devils back into the Champions League against an Azerbaijani outfit making their debut in the competition.

Man Utd have won this tournament three times in the past, yet they have not made much of an impact in recent years. In the last four seasons, they have only appeared in the Champions League once. That was in 2023/24, when they crashed out in the group stage after finishing behind Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Carrick's side have made a mixed start to the Premier League campaign, collecting four points from their first three games against Hull, Ipswich and Everton. They could do with a pick-me-up ahead of a crunch clash with Man City this weekend.

Victory should not be taken for granted here, but it goes without saying that this fixture represents a kind start to Man Utd's continental campaign. Anything less than a comfortable win would be a disappointing outcome for the Red Devils.

Here's how to watch Man Utd vs Sabah in the 2026/27 Champions League from anywhere in the world.

Watch Man Utd vs Sabah for FREE

You can stream Man Utd vs Sabah for free on RTE2 in Ireland and via the RTE Player streaming service.

This doesn't require an account sign-up or any subscription.

Abroad? Unlock your free Champions League stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Sabah from anywhere

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How to watch Man Utd vs Sabah live streams in the USA

In the US, you can watch Man Utd vs Sabah in the UCL on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Man Utd vs Sabah live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, Man Utd vs Sabah is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and their streaming platform HBO Max.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Those visiting the UK from Ireland can explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access the free stream.

How to watch Man Utd vs Sabah live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is broadcasting Man Utd vs Sabah in the Champions League.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Man Utd vs Sabah coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Sabah live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

A Man Utd vs Sabah live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use NordVPN to access your usual Champions League coverage.

When does Man Utd vs Sabah kick-off? Man Utd vs Sabah kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST on Thursday, 10 September.