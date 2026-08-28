How to watch Champions League 2026-27 for free from anywhere in the world with this VPN deal

The biggest clubs in Europe return for another Champions League campaign, with two-time defending champions Paris Saint-Germain looking to make it three in a row.

Real Madrid will be among the biggest threats, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham leading the charge, while Barcelona will look to Lamine Yamal to fire them to glory. Harry Kane's Bayern Munich, last season's runners-up Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will also have their eyes on the trophy

After UEFA changed the format in 2024, the competition will once again feature 36 clubs in the league phase, with each team playing eight different opponents rather than three.

The top eight will go straight through to the round of 16, while teams finishing 9th to 24th will enter a two-legged playoff for the remaining eight spots. From there, the competition returns to a more familiar format, with two-legged round-of-16, quarter-final and semi-final ties before the single-match final.

And there are some mouthwatering fixtures already lined up, including Real Madrid's trip to Arsenal, PSG vs Barcelona and Barcelona vs Manchester City. Liverpool, meanwhile, appear to have received one of the kinder draws, avoiding PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich from Pot 1.

Traveling away from home? A good VPN will let you tap into your regular Champions League coverage from anywhere – and one of our favourites Surfshark has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus it covers an unlimited number of devices.

Can I stream Champions League 2026-27 for free? Yes! Select games will be free-to-air in Ireland on RTE Player and Virgin Media Play, on TRT in Turkey and RTBF Auvio in Belgium. Traveling abroad during the free live Champions League streams? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home. Surfshark is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch any Champions League 2026-27 stream

Why is a VPN a good option to watch Champions League 2026-27? Taking place across several matchweeks from September through May, the 2026-27 Champions League season coincides with plenty of travel and time away from home. Unfortunately, you may find that your usual streaming options are geoblocked while you’re abroad. That’s where a VPN comes in handy – not only does it let you access your home streaming services from anywhere, but it also protects you from potential online threats. We recommend Surfshark – it does everything and will unblock any free streaming service for you to watch the action.

Where can I watch the Champions League in the US, UK, Canada and Australia? In the US, the Champions League will broadcast every game on Paramount+ ($8.99/month). In the UK you will need TNT Sports which is available via HBO Max for £25.99/month. In Canada, DAZN will have all the coverage with pricing starting at CA$24.99/month. In Australia, Stan Sport will show every UCL fixture from Au$29.99/month. TRAVELING ABROAD? Don't miss any Champions League action; use a VPN to watch live streams like you were back home.