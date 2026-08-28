How to watch Champions League 2026-27 for free from anywhere in the world with this VPN deal
Use this VPN deal to stream the 26/27 Champions League no matter where you are
- Champions League Start Date: 8 September 2026
- Free Streams: RTE Player, Virgin Media Play (Ireland) / TRT (Turkey) / RTBF Auvio (Belgium)
- Unlock your stream with Surfshark VPN
The biggest clubs in Europe return for another Champions League campaign, with two-time defending champions Paris Saint-Germain looking to make it three in a row.
Real Madrid will be among the biggest threats, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham leading the charge, while Barcelona will look to Lamine Yamal to fire them to glory. Harry Kane's Bayern Munich, last season's runners-up Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will also have their eyes on the trophy
After UEFA changed the format in 2024, the competition will once again feature 36 clubs in the league phase, with each team playing eight different opponents rather than three.
The top eight will go straight through to the round of 16, while teams finishing 9th to 24th will enter a two-legged playoff for the remaining eight spots. From there, the competition returns to a more familiar format, with two-legged round-of-16, quarter-final and semi-final ties before the single-match final.
And there are some mouthwatering fixtures already lined up, including Real Madrid's trip to Arsenal, PSG vs Barcelona and Barcelona vs Manchester City. Liverpool, meanwhile, appear to have received one of the kinder draws, avoiding PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich from Pot 1.
Traveling away from home? A good VPN will let you tap into your regular Champions League coverage from anywhere – and one of our favourites Surfshark has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus it covers an unlimited number of devices.
Can I stream Champions League 2026-27 for free?
Yes! Select games will be free-to-air in Ireland on RTE Player and Virgin Media Play, on TRT in Turkey and RTBF Auvio in Belgium.
Traveling abroad during the free live Champions League streams? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home. Surfshark is our top pick of the options.
Use a VPN to watch any Champions League 2026-27 stream
Why is a VPN a good option to watch Champions League 2026-27?
Taking place across several matchweeks from September through May, the 2026-27 Champions League season coincides with plenty of travel and time away from home. Unfortunately, you may find that your usual streaming options are geoblocked while you’re abroad.
That’s where a VPN comes in handy – not only does it let you access your home streaming services from anywhere, but it also protects you from potential online threats. We recommend Surfshark – it does everything and will unblock any free streaming service for you to watch the action.
🟩 Surfshark Mega Deal: 7 Days Free
Surfshark is consistently one of the very best VPNs we test. Its Surfshark Starter plan also has a very reasonable price at $2.49 / £1.79 per month on the 2-year plan, with 3 extra months for free. Right now TechRadar ranks it as one of the very best free trials as well.
It's an excellent VPN for streaming and online security, and perfect for watching the 2026-27 Champions League from anywhere, when on the move (where terms allow).
Try Surfshark with a 30-day money back guarantee
Where can I watch the Champions League in the US, UK, Canada and Australia?
In the US, the Champions League will broadcast every game on Paramount+ ($8.99/month).
In the UK you will need TNT Sports which is available via HBO Max for £25.99/month.
In Canada, DAZN will have all the coverage with pricing starting at CA$24.99/month.
In Australia, Stan Sport will show every UCL fixture from Au$29.99/month.
TRAVELING ABROAD? Don't miss any Champions League action; use a VPN to watch live streams like you were back home.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products here at TechRadar. Over at Tom's Guide, he writes exclusively on VPN services. You can also find his work on Techopedia and The Tech Report. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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