How to stream Premier League 2026/27 free with trial offers

Marcos Senesi, Harry Wilson, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Thomas Meunier each have something in common: they were all free transfers over the summer. We've unearthed three better freebies, however – free trials that will let you watch some Premier League games for nothing.

The start of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign feels like appointment viewing, because of the sheer scale of change we've seen in the offseason. Liverpool, Man City, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Fulham are all taking their first steps under new managers, as are newly promoted Ipswich.

While some partnerships will be a match made in heaven, others are bound to run into problems early. Enzo Maresca, for instance, is already feeling the heat after Man City's pasting by Arsenal in the Community Shield. Xabi Alonso may be one of the hottest properties in football, but a noxious environment did him in at Real Madrid and he's walked straight into another at Chelsea.

You'll want to see how these play out. Read on as we explain how to stream Premier League 2026/27 for free with trial offers.

Use a VPN to watch Premier League free trials from anywhere

Free trials that will unlock Premier League coverage are only really available in the US, which means you'll be stumped the moment you leave the country on vacation or for work.

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Get NordVPN and stream Premier League 2026/27 from anywhere.

Stream Premier League 2026/27 free with trial offers

In the US, select Premier League games are being televised on USA Network, NBC and NBCSN, which are carried by YouTube TV and Fubo, which both offer free trials.

Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream are other services with free trials, but they only carry USA Network and NBC.

YouTube TV (10-day free trial) The YouTube TV free trial can be anything between five and 21 days (it's 10 days at the time of writing). The base plan costs $82.99/month as standard, but in addition to the free trial new customers get $15 off each of their first three months. The Sports plan typically costs $64.99/month, but new subscribers get $10 off each of their first 12 months, on top of the free trial. Both plans carry USA Network, NBC and NBCSN, and come with unlimited DVR and streaming access on up to three devices at a time. How do I cancel? YouTube TV lets you cancel your free trial in advance. You'll be able to continue accessing the service until your trial period expires.

Fubo (5-days) Fubo currently has a 5-day free trial and offers USA Network, NBC and NBCSN. You will need the Pro plan which for your first month is $63.99 before reverting to $88.99/month thereafter. Can I cancel? Yes, Fubo is available to cancel whenever you desire.

Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) The Hulu+Live TV free trial last for three days and comes with USA Network and NBC. The plan costs $89.99/month as standard, and includes unlimited DVR and access to Disney+ and ESPN Select. How do I cancel? Hulu+Live TV doesn't let you cancel your free trial in advance. Instead, it's up to you to end it as close to its expiry as you dare.

DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) The DirectTV Stream free trial lasts for five days. The MySports genre pack costs $64.99/month as standard, but in addition to the free trial new customers get $15 off their first month, plus access to ESPN Unlimited. The Entertainment plan typically costs $89.99/month, but new subscribers get $30 off their first month and $5 off each of their next 23 months, on top of the free trial. It also includes unlimited DVR, access on an unlimited number of devices, and subscriptions to ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ and Hulu. Both plans carry USA Network and NBC. How do I cancel? Again, you have to be vigilant with DirectTV Stream, because your free trial will end the moment you cancel it.

What Premier League games can you watch with a free trial? During Week 1 of the 2026/27 Premier League season, a free trial would let you watch up to eight games that are due to be televised on USA Network, NBC and NBCSN: Friday, August 21

3pm – Arsenal vs Coventry (USA Network) Saturday, August 22

7.30am – Hull vs Man Utd (USA Network)

10am – Everton vs Crystal Palace (USA Network)

10am – Nottingham Forest vs Leeds (NBCSN)

12.30pm – Brentford vs Tottenham (NBC) Sunday, August 23

9am – Man City vs Bournemouth (USA Network)

11.30am – Newcastle vs Liverpool (USA Network) Monday, August 24

3pm – Fulham vs Chelsea (USA Network) (All times ET)

Are there any other ways to watch the Premier League for free? One Premier League fixture is available to live stream for free on the CazeTV YouTube channel in Brazil each week – the first of these being Man City vs Bournemouth – while CCTV5 in China also holds the rights to games.