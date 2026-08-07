Connor (right) has apparently been hired to play the MCU's Cyclops

Kit Connor has reportedly joined Marvel's new X-Men movie

The Heartstopper star is said to be playing Scott Summers/ Cyclops

He joins Sadie Sink and Samara Weaving as part of the hotly-anticipated MCU film

Marvel has reportedly found the star it wants to portray beloved X-Men member Scott Summers/ Cyclops in its cinematic universe.

Per Deadline, Heartstopper actor Kit Connor has been hired to play the mutant group's in-the-field leader. Typically, Marvel hasn't commented on the report, but Deadline is extremely reliable when it comes to casting updates. It stands to reason, then, that Connor is the latest star to land a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

If true, Connor will be the third actor to sign on for the new X-Men movie. Sadie Sink, who was confirmed to be the MCU's version of Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is all but locked in for a role in Marvel's mutant-starring flick. Meanwhile, Samara Weaving was reportedly cast as popular superhuman Emma Frost on July 31, with Deadline again being the first to break the news of her apparent involvement.

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Little else is known about Marvel's X-Men film reboot. According to Variety, though, the comic giant has ambitions on releasing it as the first project of Marvel Phase 7. If true, the untitled flick will precede the Ryan Gosling-starring Ghost Rider and David Jonsson-led Black Panther III, both of which are primed to arrive in 2028.

An ever-evolving line-up

Sadie Sink should reprise her role as Jean Grey in Marvel's X-Men movie reboot (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures)

Marvel may have locked in Sink, Weaving, and Connor for its forthcoming X-Men film, but fans are desperate to learn who else will feature alongside them.

Speculation has been rife about which other stars could appear, and you can catch up on the biggest rumors by reading my guide on everything we know so far about Marvel's new X-Men movie. Nonetheless, myriad new rumors have circulated online since news of Connor's involvement broke — and I wouldn't be surprised if there's some truth to all of them.

For starters, comic book creator Rob Liefeld took to X/ Twitter to write he'd heard that Inde Navarrette had officially signed on for the project. Liefeld's comments come weeks after the breakout star of Obsession confirmed she'd met with X-Men movie director Jake Schreier and, more recently, threw her hat in the ring to play Mystique.

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Just gonna get it out of the way say I was also wrong about Pelphrey as Xavier. I heard a different name that’s not Skarsgard and that name is going around already so I’m sure it’ll leak soon but I’ll let it come out on its own. https://t.co/6bmdqgcD4yAugust 7, 2026

Elsewhere, trustworthy industry insider Apocalyptic Horseman has walked back on Tom Pelphrey (Task, Iron Fist) playing Charles Xavier/ Professor X, while another leaker in Caleb Williams has claimed that fan-favorite mutant Gambit won't be part of proceedings.

Meanwhile, on the latest edition of The Hot Mic podcast, the less-reliable Jeff Sneider has suggested Charles Melton (Beef season 2) is set to play Beast. Fellow podcast host John Rocha has also heard that Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, Beef season 2) has been tapped to portray Rogue, although Sneider believes she hasn't been.

Lastly, Sneider has indicated that Bill Skarsgard (It, Nosferatu), Ethan Hawke (Moon Knight, Blue Moon) and Jonathan Groff (Frozen, Wicked) are all in the running to play Professor X. Rocha, though, has heard Skarsgard isn't being looked at for that highly-coveted position.

As the X-Men casting rumor mill continues to capture everyone's attention, it might not be long until Marvel puts a pin in the speculation.

Indeed, with the 2026 edition of D23 Expo, aka the so-called ultimate fan event for Disney diehards that takes place every two years, being held between August 14 and 16, some fans believe Marvel will announce the film's full roster during said event. Let's hope that comes to pass because, I don't know about you, but I can't take many more months' of conjecture.

Want to see how the latest Spider-Man film tentatively sets up the next X-Men movie? Read my Spider-Man: Brand New Day ending explained piece. Once you're done, find out how to watch the X-Men movies in order.

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