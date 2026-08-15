X-Men '97 season 3: key information - Already deep into its development cycle

- Set to be released in 2027

- No trailer available to watch yet

- Vast majority of its main voice cast set to return

- Other characters due to join its ensemble

- Season 2 finale drops big clue about the direction of its plot

- Season 4 already in the works

Rejoice, Marvel fans, because X-Men '97 season 3 is already deep into its development cycle. That means we'll see it sometime in 2027, which is a welcome change from the two-year gap we had to endure between the animated show's first two seasons.

Of course, we don't know its actual return date on Disney+, but other things have been revealed and teased about X-Men '97's third outing. Luckily for you, I've rounded up the most important details below, so don't delay — scroll on to learn all there is to know about the series' third season.

We'll be reunited with Rogue and company sometime next year (Image credit: Marvel Animation/Disney+)

As I mentioned, X-Men '97 season 3 is set to arrive sometime next year.

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Brad Winderbaum, aka Marvel's Head of Television, Animation, Streaming, and Comics, confirmed it'll premiere in 2027 during a chat with comicbook.com. Winderbaum recently doubled down on those comments in a separate interview with Collider.

As for when exactly season 3 will air, I predict it'll follow in last season's footsteps and land a mid-year release. Currently, Daredevil: Born Again season 3 is the only other Marvel TV show that'll drop next year, and rumors abound that it's eyeing a March 2027 launch. Should that be the case, I doubt we'll see the X-Men's animated series again until June or July 2027.

X-Men '97 season 3 trailer: is there one?

Me and who as we wait for season 3's first footage to arrive? (Image credit: Marvel Animation/Disney+)

Nope. However, Marvel is deep into post-production on season 3, so it's possible that a trailer could be unveiled at New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026.

Traditionally, Marvel has debuted teasers for new Disney+ shows during past editions of that fan expo. However, those trailers have been shown exclusively to attendees, meaning the rest of us had to wait a long time for them to become publicly available.

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If X-Men '97 season 3's first footage is unveiled in October at NYCC 2026, it'll be a while before the rest of us see it. Regardless, once a trailer is released, I'll update this section.

X-Men '97 season 3 cast: confirmed and rumored

You can expect to see almost every member of the eponymous mutant team again next season (Image credit: Marvel Animation/Disney+)

Full spoilers follow for X-Men '97 season 2.

Based on how last season ended, here's who I expect to see (and hear) again in X-Men '97 season 3:

Ray Chase as Scott Summers/Cyclops

Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey

Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm

Cal Dodd as James 'Logan' Howlett/Wolverine

J.P. Marliak as Morph

Lenore Zann as Rogue

George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast

A.J. Locascio as Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Holly Chou as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Lucas Bishop

Ross Marquand as Charles Xavier/Professor X

Chris Potter as Nathan Summers/Cable

Gui Agustini as Roberto de Costa/Sunspot

Gil Birmingham as Forge

Teddy Sears as Havok

Adrian Hough as Strong Guy

Ron Rubin as Multiple Man

Carolina Ravassa as Lorna Dane/Polaris

Naoko Mori as Psylocke

Christopher Barger as Warren Worthington III/Archangel

Randall Carpenter as Mystique

Catherine Disher as Valerie Cooper

Donna Jay Fulks as Trish Tilby

There could be other returning faces/voices from the past two seasons as well.

Will Matthew Waterson's Erik 'Magnus' Lehnsherr/Magneto be among them despite his death in X-Men '97 season 2, episode 4? And will Waterson also be back to play the Celestial known as Eson the Searcher? Furthermore, will Hough and Marquand also voice Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler and Apocalypse, respectively, after what happened to them in the season 2 finale? We'll have to wait and see.

The Marvel Phase 6 TV show's ensemble is going to grow next season, too.

At San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, Winderbaum revealed the Brotherhood of Mutants — Toad, Pyro, Blob, Avalanche, and Surge — will return in season 3. This group was last seen in X-Men '97's forebear, X-Men: The Animated Series, so this will mark their debut in the sequel series. There's no word on who'll voice this quintet yet, though, or whether they'll be officially led by Carpenter's Mystique, who appeared in season 2, episode 9's post-credits scene.

X-Men '97 season 3 story speculation

Is Mystique being lined up as season 3's primary villain-in-chief? (Image credit: Marvel Animation/Disney+)

X-Men '97 season 3's story synopsis hasn't been revealed yet, but its predecessor's final episode offered some clues about where the plot will go next.

My X-Men '97 season 2 ending explained article covers the events of last season's finale and includes a couple of predictions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) adjacent project's forthcoming season. That should be your starting point for all story-based information on season 3.

As for what else we know about next season's narrative, very little has been publicly revealed, so it's difficult to say which Marvel comic book storylines it could pull from. Hopefully, the comic titan will shed some light on next season's plot at D23 Expo 2026, which runs 14-16 August, and/or NYCC 2026.

Is Marvel working on X-Men '97 season 4 yet?

The future of X-Men '97 is just getting started. Brad Winderbaum teases two more seasons of Marvel Animation's #XMen97 at Tribeca Festival alongside executive producers Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, and Larry Houston. pic.twitter.com/8Qfnz2fvESJune 14, 2026

Yes. Even better, it's currently scheduled to be released in 2028 — Winderbaum stated as much in the Collider and comicbook.com articles I linked to in this guide's release date section.

Where the show's overall future is concerned, Marvel hasn't said how many seasons it'll run for. Larry Houston, who's worked on X-Men '97 and X-Men: The Animated Series, told The Direct that five or six seasons feels like the optimal amount. Speaking to POC Culture, though, Houston's fellow producer Eric Lewald suggested Winderbaum wants to make up to 10 seasons.

With so many X-Men comic book stories ripe for adaptation, there's plenty more narrative ground for X-Men '97 to cover. I guess we'll see how invested audiences are in it with each season that passes before we find its natural endpoint, though.

For more Marvel coverage, find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order and X-Men movies in order. Alternatively, read up on everything we know so far about Avengers: Doomsday and get the full scoop on VisionQuest.

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