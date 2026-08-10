X-Men '97 season 2 is almost over. Indeed, with just one episode remaining of the popular Marvel TV show's latest season, we'll soon be saying goodbye to the titular super-team until their animated series returns for its third instalment.
There's a great deal for this season's finale to wrap up, too. Will the comatose Remy win his battle of wills with Apocalypse? Does X-Force teaming up with X-Factor mean we should prepare ourselves for an almighty showdown between their combined forces and the X-Men? And how will this season's last chapter ultimately set the stage for X-Men '97 season 3?
I can't answer any of those questions yet — but, I can tell you when season 2 episode 9, titled 'Survival of the Fittest', will be released. So, read on to find out when it'll come out!
What is the launch time for X-Men '97 season 2 episode 9?
The finale of X-Men '97's second season will make its Disney+ debut on Wednesday, August 12 at 12am PT / 3am ET.
That's the time it'll air in the US and Canada, anyway — for fans in the nations listed below, here's when it'll premiere on one of the world's best streaming services in your neck of the woods:
- US — Wednesday, August 12 at 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada — Wednesday, August 12 at 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK — Wednesday, August 12 at 8am BST
- India — Wednesday, August 12 at 12:30pm IST
- Singapore — Wednesday, August 12 at 3pm SGT
- Australia — Wednesday, August 12 at 5pm AEST
- New Zealand — Wednesday, August 12 at 7pm NZST
Does X-Men '97 season 3 have a release date yet?
No. However, Marvel's Head of TV, Animation, Streaming, and Comics Brad Winderbaum recently confirmed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) adjacent TV show's third season will drop sometime in 2027. That follows Winderbaum previously stating that new seasons of the highly-rated cartoon will start to arrive every year from here on out.
Even so, I believe it'll be a long time before an official launch date is announced. There'll be plenty of opportunities for Marvel to reveal one before the end of 2026, with D23 Expo (14-16 August) and New York Comic-Con (8-11 October) traditionally being prime candidates for the comic giant to tease new details about upcoming seasons.
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That said, Marvel usually doesn't unveil release dates for its TV shows until much closer to their actual launches, so I'd be amazed if we find out when the Marvel Phase 6 show's third season will premiere in the near future.
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As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
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