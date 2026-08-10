Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been shut down on Nintendo Switch

The game was offered as a cloud version on the platform, which meant it relied on being streamed from a server over the internet

Those that spent money on the game do not appear to have been refunded

The Nintendo Switch version of Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been shut down, rendering it unplayable for those who bought it.

The game launched on Nintendo Switch on April 26, 2023, and unlike the versions available on other platforms, was a cloud version. That means it relied on being streamed from a server over an internet connection. A short demo version was available to try for free, but access to the full game cost $29.99.

There was even a $59.99 Ultimate Edition on offer, which threw in a raft of DLC, and means that some players would have paid 60 bucks for something that they can now no longer access at all.

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Developer Cold Iron Studios quietly announced the shutdown back in March this year, sending a message to players thanking them for their support and confirming that the game "will be accessible until August 5, 2026" at which point buyers would "no longer be able to access the game."

It continued: "We apologize to our loyal customers for any inconvenience this may cause, and we appreciate your understanding. We hope you will continue to enjoy our other game titles."

Noticeably, there was no mention of any kind of refund for those who spent money on the game, and it doesn't appear that any affected players got one.

The news has picked up some steam on the r/gaming subreddit, with commenters rallying against cloud gaming and referencing fears surrounding the recent confirmation that Sony would be discontinuing the production of physical game discs in 2028 — pushing gamers towards digital formats.

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"Everyone who bought this game should be eligible for a full refund," reads the top-rated comment. "This is why you don't buy a 'Cloud' version of a game," added another commenter. "It is a ticking clock."

One user wrote: "This is going to happen more and more as an all-digital future becomes standard... You don't own anything, you're just paying for the license to play something until it gets taken away."

A sequel, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, is expected to launch this year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on August 25. It's also expected to come to Nintendo Switch 2 at a later date. Importantly, it won't be a cloud version, which will likely come as a relief to potential buyers.

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