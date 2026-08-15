You can now hide the AI Coach in Google Health

The change is coming in version 5.06 for Android and iOS

Only premium subscribers get AI Coach access

Since Google Health replaced the Fitbit app back in May, the transition hasn't exactly been a smooth one, but Google is gradually dealing with the biggest user complaints — including, in the latest Google Health update, adding the option to hide AI Coach insights from the Today view.

As reported by 9to5Google, version 5.06 of Google Health for Android and iOS is rolling out with the extra option. You can find it in the app by tapping on your profile picture (top right), then choosing Google Health settings and Coach.

Or at least, that's how it should work: Numerous Redditors are reporting that the change isn't showing up for them, even though they've got the updated app. It's possible that Google also needs to flip a switch at its end, so it may take a while for everyone to get this.

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The only other change mentioned by Google for this update are some bug fixes for the map views, so data such as heart rate and pace should now always be accurately displayed. If you were waiting for any other upgrades, you'll have to keep waiting.

Nice to have the option

Google's AI advisor is available to everyone with a Google Health Coach subscription (previously known as Fitbit Premium). In its initial incarnation, it was front and center in the app and was keen to chat as much as possible.

It's something I've seen in my Google Health app, and it can be tiresome to have to scroll through reams of text about how well I slept and what time I should go on a run just to get to the key stats I'm interested in — so I'm glad of the change.

The new setting doesn't fully turn off the Google AI Coach (which was already possible), but it does hide it from the Today view which appears by default when you open the app. The AI is still available on the Fitness tab if you need to ask it any questions.

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Based on past feedback we've seen, the change is going to be a welcome one for users — when they actually get it. When the option to hide the AI Coach was rumored a few weeks ago, commenters on Reddit expressed frustration at it "playing '20 questions' every morning" and the way it "inanely comments on things you've already done".

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