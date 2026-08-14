Marvel's Wolverine will feature New Game Plus at launch

The game will also offer extra features like Mission Replay and a Nightmare Doors side activity

Nightmare Doors contains trials where players "confront Logan's nightmares to uncover his past"

Marvel's Wolverine is shaping up to be a big hit for 2026, and now Insomniac Games has revealed even more features that players can expect when the game launches next month.

Insomniac has confirmed that, unlike Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Wolverine will launch with New Game Plus, allowing players to replay the game with all their upgrades, unlocked suits, and more.

"In a New Game Plus, you can use all of your loadout and progression that you already unlocked," senior project director Jess Reiner-Reed told IGN. "You can choose whatever suit you want. So there's some fun things that happen there. And also there's some adaptations that are only available in New Game Plus. So there's some fresh gameplay for folks."

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Insomniac head of technology Mike Fitzgerald added that these adaptations, which are unlockable buffs, let players "amp up the difficulty" or make Wolverine "much more powerful and aggressive character."

Confront Logan's nightmares to uncover his past. 🚪Get to know the man behind the claws when Marvel's #WolverinePS5 releases on September 15th on PlayStation 5! pic.twitter.com/Zy5rz6ZWjsAugust 11, 2026

Alongside New Game Plus, the game will also offer Mission Replay, a feature that lets players rerun any mission for fun or to find collectibles, whiskey bottles that act as power-ups for Wolverine’s progression, and material crates holding raw materials that can be used to unlock new suits.

Another major feature is Nightmare Doors, a side activity containing trials where players "confront Logan's nightmares to uncover his past." According to Reiner-Reed, Nightmare Doors is "a story-driven adventure" where "Logan is pulled through uncovering these mysteries of his past. But you can go off the beaten path."

In these trials, Reiner-Reed added, players will encounter "manifestations of the horrible things happening in Logan's mind."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There's many of those throughout the game with different types of trials," the developer said.

Marvel's Wolverine launches exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 16 and will be "fully playable" on disc. The game's Performance Mode will also run at 60fps with ray tracing enabled on the base PS5, which Insomniac says is the default mode.