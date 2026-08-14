Think you know your Jackdaws from your Hornigolds? Take our Assassin's Creed Black Flag quiz and test your knowledge of one of the series' best

Now that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has been out in the wild for several weeks now, many of us die-hard AC fans have devoured every corner of its world and hoovered up every collectible and secret to dive deep into the lore once again.

It's a fantastic remake of one of the best Assassin's Creed games, and also has plenty going on in its stories, lore, quests, characters, and world that can be fun to test your knowledge on.

So I've built this quiz to do exactly that! Featuring questions on Black Flag and the Resynced remake, below are 15 questions that cover characters, the setting, links to other games, and more!

I've tried to make this Assassin's Creed Black Flag and Resynced quiz a bit tricky in places, and going a little deeper into lore here and there, so I hope it's the right balance of a test of knowledge combined with a few intriguing melon scratchers — including one that can't be confirmed, but for the life of me I am convinced is correct.

Good luck!

How did you find the quiz on Black Flag? A bit niche in places or a good test? Let me know in the comments, and feel free to let me know what other quizzes on games we could try!

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