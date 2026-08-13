New leak claims the first special edition Nintendo Switch 2 will be released to celebrate The Legend of Zelda's 40th anniversary — and yes, there are pictures
This would be the first special edition Switch 2 since the console launched
- A Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 and Pro Controller have reportedly leaked
- New images posted online appear to show the packaging for 40th anniversary Zelda editions of the console and Pro Controller
- Nintendo has yet to formally announce new special edition hardware
Nintendo could be planning to release a special edition Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch 2 Pro Controller inspired by The Legend of Zelda, after leaked images were posted online.
That's according to the Centro LEAKS account on X (via VGC), which posted two images showing the packaging for the themed Switch 2 and Pro Controller, which are seemingly designed to celebrate Zelda's 40th anniversary.
The Switch 2 has black and green Joy-Cons with the iconic Triforce emblem on one side, while the dock itself has the more elaborate design, showing the gold Triforce on the front.
Similarly, the Pro Controller has black and green grips, with a different gold Triforce in the center. Looking more closely at the packaging, you can also see a 40th anniversary logo.
Brazilian journalist and Universo Nintendo editor-in-chief ‘Necro’ Felipe Lima previously claimed to have been shown both products, and in a separate post, said the new images are "exactly as I saw it previously."
If these leaks are real, I'm glad I waited to purchase a Switch 2. However, Nintendo hasn't made an official announcement just yet, but it would be the first special edition Switch 2 since the console launched.
Additionally, while some speculated that Nintendo would release a new special edition Switch 2 alongside The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, which is due to arrive this year, it appears the supposed leaked console may not be inspired by the game.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The Ocarina of Time remake was announced this summer and will be a Switch 2 exclusive, though a launch date hasn't been set.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.