A limited-edition Gears of War: E-Day Xbox Wireless Controller has been revealed

The controller releases on September 30 and can be pre-ordered now for $89.99 / £84.99

A separate 8BitDo charging dock is also up for pre-order

Xbox has unveiled its limited-edition Gears of War: E-Day Xbox Wireless Controller ahead of the game's launch on October 6.

"To celebrate the launch of Gears of War: E-Day, we’re giving fans two new ways to immerse themselves in one of gaming’s most iconic universes," reads the Xbox Wire announcement post. "Together, these offerings pay tribute to Emergence Day with hardware inspired by the symbols, scars, and battles that defined humanity’s war against the Locust Horde."

Starting today, fans can pre-order the Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller at participating retailers worldwide and the Xbox online store. The controller, which was "inspired by the horror and brutality unleashed on Emergence Day," will be released on September 30 and cost $89.99 / £84.99.

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Where to buy the Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

Fans seem to love the design, with one on Reddit saying, "My wallet is not gonna be happy." Another on X said, "They look frigging awesome."

"Drawing from the E-holes that scar the world of Gears of War: E-Day, the controller features 3D molded, laser-etched details of cracked asphalt with red, glowing cracks created by the power of an erupting E-hole, exposing the iconic Crimson Omen beneath the surface," the description reads.

"Blacked-out ABXY buttons are punctuated by a transparent red X button, while matching red triggers and a transparent D-pad reflect the destruction left in the wake of Emergence Day. A dark silver metallic COG tag on the battery door signifies Never Fight Alone. Squad up. Textured grips round out a design built for fans ready to carry a piece of Sera into every battle."

Additionally, beginning September 30, fans can design their own E-Day controller with Xbox Design Lab, featuring exclusive artwork from heavy metal illustrator Luke Preece.

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8BitDo is also releasing an Ultimate Charging Dock for Xbox Controllers – Gears of War: E-Day complimentary accessory, which is compatible with Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One Wireless controllers, and includes an 8BitDo rechargeable battery pack. The charging dock will cost $33.99 / £29.54.

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