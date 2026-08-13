Multicolor 3D printing is much easier when the hardware needed to handle multiple filaments comes as part of the package. One of our favorite choices from our workshop tests, the Anycubic Kobra S1 ACE 2 Pro Combo, is now $550 (was $650) at Amazon for Prime members.

The combo pairs the Kobra S1 with Anycubic's ACE 2 Pro, which manages four filaments while also doubling as a heated filament dryer. It can dry filament at temperatures up to 65°C while you're printing.

Why we recommend it

Four-color printing straight out of the box is the headline attraction, but the ACE 2 Pro does more than automatically switch between spools. It can identify compatible filament, estimate how much remains, automatically refill filament, and maintain filament condition through active drying and sealed storage.

In his rave four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Alastair said: "When it comes to absolute precision, the Anycubic S1 is one of the best 3D printers out there."

He added: "What really appeals here is the absolute print quality. The precision and quality of the print finish are exceptional, no doubt partially down to the fact that the Ace Pro features a built-in dryer. This means the filament is in top condition when it enters the machine, and it really does make a difference to the quality."

The printer itself uses an enclosed CoreXY design, reaches speeds up to 600mm/s, and has a 320°C quick-release hotend. LeviQ 3.0 automatic leveling and resonance compensation are included to make setup easier, while support for PLA, PETG, ABS, ASA, TPU, and other materials gives you plenty of scope for different projects.

For more options, take a look at our round up of the best 3D printers we've tested and the best 3D printer deals we've seen this week.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the Anycubic Kobra S1 ACE 2 Pro Combo from $649.99 to $549.99, taking $100 off the regular price, or just over 15%. It has been cheaper in the past, but the lowest we've seen it on Amazon is $510, and not for long.

The combo aspect is important here. You're getting both the enclosed Kobra S1 and the ACE 2 Pro rather than buying a printer first and then adding the four-color filament system later.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Anycubic Kobra S1 ACE 2 Pro Combo if...

You want to get into multicolor 3D printing without buying the printer and filament system separately. The included ACE 2 Pro gives you four-color printing from the start, while adding further ACE 2 Pro units can expand the system to as many as 16 colors.

The ACE 2 Pro can actively dry filament at up to 65°C while the printer is working, so you don't have to finish drying a spool before starting your print.

❌ Skip the Anycubic Kobra S1 ACE 2 Pro Combo if...

You mostly produce straightforward single-color PLA prints. A large part of the appeal here comes from the ACE 2 Pro and its multicolor and filament-drying capabilities, so a simpler machine could give you everything you need for even less.

You should also consider how much space you have available. The enclosed printer measures 15.75 x 16.14 x 19.29 inches and weighs 39.6 pounds, before accounting for the ACE 2 Pro and filament.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Although Anycubic describes the system as expandable, four-color printing is what you get with the hardware included here. Reaching the maximum 16 colors requires four ACE 2 Pro units in total, adding considerably to the cost and physical space required.

There's also a compatibility restriction worth remembering if you already own Anycubic equipment: ACE Pro and ACE 2 Pro units can't be used together. Make sure any future expansion hardware is the ACE 2 Pro version.