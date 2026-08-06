Bambu Lab has been nailing the 3D printer space lately, with some excellent deals across the line - but one that really stands out for easy high-speed, multi-color printing is the Bambu Lab P1S AMS 2 Pro Combo for $579 (was $1124).

This fully enclosed printer combines impressive speed, automatic calibration, and the flexibility of multi-material printing in a package that's equally suited to beginners and experienced makers. In the UK, the P1S AMS 2 Pro Combo is now £519 (was £549).

The included AMS 2 Pro system lets you print with multiple colors and materials without constant manual filament changes, and features like automatic bed leveling, vibration compensation, and pressure advance mean you can spend less time playing around with settings and more time actually printing.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Bambu Lab P1S AMS 2 Pro Combo if...

You want a fast, reliable 3D printer that delivers excellent results with minimal setup. The enclosed design supports engineering-grade materials, while the AMS 2 Pro system makes multi-color and multi-material printing straightforward. Automatic bed leveling, vibration compensation, and pressure advance remove much of the trial and error, making it an excellent choice for users of all levels, including first timers.

❌ Skip the Bambu Lab P1S AMS 2 Pro Combo if...

You only plan to print occasionally or need a basic machine for simple prototypes. If you don't need multi-color printing or advanced materials, then a lower-priced open-frame printer may deliver better value. Those needing a much larger build volume should also consider printers better designed for oversized projects.

Why we recommend it

Bambu Lab has built a reputation for making 3D printing remarkably accessible without sacrificing performance, with plenty of models featured in our round-up of the best 3D printers we've tested.

The P1S continues that approach by combining fast print speeds with excellent reliability and automation, letting you spend more time creating and less time troubleshooting.

With a generous 256 x 256 x 256mm build volume, support for engineering-grade filaments, and a setup process that takes around 15 minutes, it's designed to deliver reliable, professional-quality prints straight out of the box.

The addition of the AMS 2 Pro expands its capabilities even further, making complex multi-color projects surprisingly easy. Whether you're printing functional parts, miniatures, prototypes, or decorative models, it will deliver high-quality results with very little effort.

Price context & historical value

A price cut from $1124 to $579 in the US represents one of the biggest discounts we've seen on the P1S AMS 2 Pro Combo. With the included AMS 2 Pro system adding significant value over the standard printer, this deal substantially lowers the cost of getting into premium desktop 3D printing.

For more savings, we track the best 3D printer deals with updates every week.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

While the automation removes much of the setup work, 3D printing still comes with a learning curve. Regular maintenance, occasional nozzle cleaning, and understanding different filament types are all part of getting consistently high-quality results.