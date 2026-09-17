While prices on most tech goods are rising because of the global RAM and component shortages, Samsung is offering major savings on its top-rated TVs, including its 2026 lineup.



• Shop Samsung's full TV sale



I've hand-picked my 12 favorite Samsung TV deals below, which include a range of sizes, features, and prices, starting at just $229.99. You can score record-low prices, including up to $1,900 in savings on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs.



Samsung makes some of the best-rated TVs on the market, and they're discounted in today's sale, including its stunning 2026 Micro RGB displays, Samsung's ultra-bright S95H OLED TV, and this massive 100-inch Mini LED M90H TV.



While TV prices haven't been affected yet, Samsung has warned that price hikes can't be ruled out because of the ongoing memory chip shortage. My advice: buy a discounted Samsung TV now, before it's too late.

43-55 inch Samsung TV deals

65-75 inch Samsung TV deals