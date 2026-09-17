Nuri rocket launch heralds South Korea’s first microsatellite constallation — and shows it might have the technology to launch its own Starlink

The Nuri rocket is set to deploy 15 satellites following a planned launch on October 7 2026

Its payload consists its first five disaster response NEONSAT units, and 10 CubeSats

The NEONSAT satellites will form the first half of a 10-strong microsatellite constellation, potentially laying the groundwork for a Starlink-style network for the country and beyond

South Korea is preparing for the fifth launch of its Nuri rocket, which will have a 15-strong payload of NEONSATs and CubeSats, marking the first time the nation has deployed a microsatellite constellation.

If successful, the launch could spearhead future projects that might even include a Starlink-like satellite internet service.

Five NEONSATS and 10 CubeSats will be deployed by the Nuri rocket, which has a planned launch date of October 7, 2026. Once launched, the five NEONSATS will later be joined by a further five microsatellites. With the 10-strong constellation monitoring the Korean Peninsula to assist with national security threat and disaster response procedures.

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Electro-optical cameras

While the 10 CubeSats represent scientific and corporate partnerships in the launch, the NEONSATS are of particular interest. The quintet of New-space Earth Observation Satellite Constellation for National Safety units will be deployed first as a five-piece constellation, and thanks to electro-optical cameras will provide previously unavailable monitoring of South Korea from orbit, ostensibly for disaster response. However, they also have the capacity to provide support in national security scenarios.

South Korea and North Korea are technically still at war, despite recently proposing talks to officially end the 1953 armistice.

Park Jae-sung, head of the Korea AeroSpace Administration’s (KASA) space transportation division, told press that "On its fifth launch, the Nuri rocket will attempt Korea's first satellite constellation launch mission. It will mark a turning point for the country's satellite development as it advances toward mass production and constellation operations."

Is this a “Starlink” dry-run?

While the electro-optical cameras on the 500 kg NEONSATS offer unprecedented monitoring for disasters and potentially neighboring territories, the entire launch set up appears to mirror a completely different project: Starlink.

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Korea’s home grown Nuri rocket, a fifth launch, and a long-term ambition to reach Mars by 2045 might seem like a general mirroring of Elon Musk’s plans with SpaceX. However, the launch of a microsatellite constellation adds a further dimension. Could South Korea be planning its own Starlink-like satellite internet communications network?

If the Nuri rocket successfully deploys its payloads and the NEONSATS link up as intended, a Starlink-like system at some point in the future should not be ruled out. However, this clear potential comes with a pretty big warning sign: North Korea.

Starlink currently refuses to provide internet to North Korea, where it is banned. Would a South Korea-only network of internet microsatellites be able to avoid providing connectivity to its neighbor? In practice, this should not be difficult using the type of Phased Array Antennas that Starlink employs, which directs data more specifically than was possible with traditional satellites.

Objections from North Korea – reasonable or otherwise – may scupper any Starlink-inspired ambitions from Seoul, however.

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