The EcoFlow Solar Generator Delta 3 Classic bundle with solar panel charging is tailor-made for off-grid independence and emergency home backup.

• Best for: Those who want a high-capacity portable power station with fast charging, substantial output, and the option to recharge using solar energy.

• The deal: The EcoFlow Solar Generator Delta 3 Classic with 220W Solar Panel is $698.99 (was $999) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: You get a 1,024Wh LFP battery with 1,800W continuous output, plus a 220W bifacial solar panel. It can reach 80% charge in 45 minutes using AC power and provides sub-10ms UPS switching.

Why we recommend it

We've had exceptional experiences testing the EcoFlow Delta line of power stations, which have proved reliable, fast-charging units. The 1,800W continuous output is great for high-draw devices and appliances, while the included 220W solar panel is designed for off-grid independence. Long-lasting LFP battery cells also ensure more than 10 years of daily use.

For more options, take a look at our roundup of the best portable power stations.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has cut the price of this EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic bundle from $999 to $698.99, giving you a $300.01 saving of about 30%. It's a decent discount, although not the cheapest we've seen it. The bundle fell as low as $509 last year, making today's deal $189.99 more expensive than its previous low.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic solar bundle if...

You want a reliable, high-output emergency and home backup system with solar panel charging.

❌ Skip the EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic solar bundle if...

You need a fully portable power station for charging small devices around the home, as this one weighs in at 42.1 pounds.