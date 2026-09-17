EcoFlow's Delta 3 solar generator bundle gets a $300 price drop at Amazon — with the portable power station and 220W solar panel built for camping, home backup and emergencies
Keep refrigerators, laptops and other equipment running with 1,800W output
The EcoFlow Solar Generator Delta 3 Classic bundle with solar panel charging is tailor-made for off-grid independence and emergency home backup.
• Best for: Those who want a high-capacity portable power station with fast charging, substantial output, and the option to recharge using solar energy.
• The deal: The EcoFlow Solar Generator Delta 3 Classic with 220W Solar Panel is $698.99 (was $999) at Amazon.
• Why it matters: You get a 1,024Wh LFP battery with 1,800W continuous output, plus a 220W bifacial solar panel. It can reach 80% charge in 45 minutes using AC power and provides sub-10ms UPS switching.
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic has a 1,024Wh LFP battery, 1,800W output, 45-minute 80% charging, sub-10ms UPS switching and includes a 220W bifacial solar panel and solar charging cable for off-grid power.
Why we recommend it
We've had exceptional experiences testing the EcoFlow Delta line of power stations, which have proved reliable, fast-charging units. The 1,800W continuous output is great for high-draw devices and appliances, while the included 220W solar panel is designed for off-grid independence. Long-lasting LFP battery cells also ensure more than 10 years of daily use.
For more options, take a look at our roundup of the best portable power stations.
Price context & historical value
Amazon has cut the price of this EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic bundle from $999 to $698.99, giving you a $300.01 saving of about 30%. It's a decent discount, although not the cheapest we've seen it. The bundle fell as low as $509 last year, making today's deal $189.99 more expensive than its previous low.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic solar bundle if...
You want a reliable, high-output emergency and home backup system with solar panel charging.
❌ Skip the EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic solar bundle if...
You need a fully portable power station for charging small devices around the home, as this one weighs in at 42.1 pounds.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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