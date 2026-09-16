Prime Day TV deals are already live —here are 9 top-rated models our experts recommend from $179.99
There's no need to wait – shop record-low prices right now
Amazon has announced the dates for its second Prime Day sale, taking place on October 6 and 7 this year, and the retailer has also released early deals, including some of our top-rated models.
• Shop more early Prime Day deals
While tech prices have risen this past year because of the global RAM and component crises, TVs haven't been affected yet. That means you can find record-low prices on a range of best-selling models from brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense.
Amazon's early Prime Day deals include impressive discounts on TechRadar's own best-rated TVs, like LG's 65-inch C5 OLED TV for $1,599.99 (was $2,699.99) and Samsung's 55-inch S90H OLED TV for $1,497.99 (was $1,997.99).
You can also find incredible prices on budget TVs, like Insignia's popular 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $179.99 and TCL's 65-inch QM6K Mini LED QLED TV for $664.79.
Shop more of Amazon's early Prime Day TV deals below and keep in mind that unlike Prime Day, today's discounts are for everyone - no Prime membership required.
Amazon's 9 best early Prime Day TV deals
If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is $209.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control.
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If you're looking for a budget TV, this 50-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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This is the first discount we've seen for Hisense's 2026 E6SR QLED Roku TV. The Hisense set features stunning brightness, gorgeous colors, rich contrast, and great gaming features, making this an all-around winner.
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Amazon has Roku's best-selling 55-inch 4K QLED smart TV for $378. For that price, you get an impressive picture thanks to its 4K resolution and QLED display, plus an enhanced voice remote and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.
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The S90H is Samsung's mid-range OLED TV in its 2026 lineup. It supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, but it uses a slightly lower-end WRGB OLED panel. During our hands-on testing, we praised this model's anti-glare technology and overall picture quality. If you're looking for a strong alternative to the LG C6, this is a solid competitor.
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The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99, thanks to a whopping $1,100 discount. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
Read our full LG C6 review
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This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games.
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The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a brilliant budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This early Prime Day discount brings the 75-inch model to $1,049.99, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size.
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Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $1,056.68, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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