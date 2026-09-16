A mini PC that can handle creative work without a desktop's footprint is still rare, but the Geekom A8 Max is one of the best we've ever tested (and our hardware editor's personal favorite when it comes to Windows mini PCs).

• Best for: Professionals, power users, and creators who want desktop-class performance-and eGPU expansion.

• The deal: The Geekom A8 Max mini PC is down to $949 (was $1099) at Amazon.

• Why we like it: We scored this Windows mini PC 4.5 stars in our review, with a TechRadar Pro Highly Recommended award. it's sleek, stylish, compact, and immensely powerful across productivity tasks, light gaming, and video editing. We love how well the AMD AI-enhanced CPU handled AI workloads in the Adobe Creative Suite, and the USB4 port is a real bonus for attaching an external graphics card if you need more complex workloads.

Today's best mini PC deal

Save $150 Geekom A8 max: was $1,099 now $949 at Amazon AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD The Geekom A8 Max is a superb Windows 11 Pro mini PC for those that want more power than a sub-$600 machine offers. It performed exceptionally well in our tests, and there are plenty of upgrade options here (up to 128GB RAM and 4TB storage). Dual 2.5G LAN ports, USB4, 8K output support, and an aluminum, VESA-mountable chassis round out this machine.

Why we recommend it

In our 4.5 star review of the A8 Max, we found it "extremely powerful," noting it "ploughs through tasks in Microsoft Office and applications from the Adobe Suite without too much issue."

We even managed AAA gaming and 8K video editing with this machine - although we'd recommend hooking up an eGPU for more complicated timelines and playing modern titles.

The onboard NPU is a genuine differentiator for AI-accelerated tasks in creative software, on top of a Ryzen 9 chip that already outperforms most mini PCs in this price range for everyday multitasking and content work.

Connectivity is another strength. Dual 2.5G LAN ports, USB4, and 8K output support are specs you would normally expect from a larger, more expensive desktop, not a compact box small enough to VESA-mount behind a monitor.

For more picks, see our guide to the best mini PCs and the best mini PC deals.

Price Context & Historical Value

Pricing on this specific configuration has swung fairly widely across retailers and over time, from under $900 during some promotions to over $1,000 at others. So this is a solid, verified price rather than the lowest ever recorded, but it is a real saving off the current list price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Geekom A8 Max if...

You want desktop-level performance for office work, photo editing, or video editing in a stylish, small machine that looks like it belongs on a design studio desk rather than under one. Or you need dual 2.5G Ethernet for a home office network setup.

❌ Skip the Geekom A8 Max if...

You need a simple mini PC for the office, suitable for basic productivity tasks, or you want more storage and RAM out of the box without having to open up the PC and upgrade it yourself.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

During our tests, we did note that the cooling fan gets loud under sustained load, internal expansion is limited, and integrated graphics will not handle serious gaming or GPU-heavy rendering; an external GPU over USB4 is the workaround for that, not a built-in solution.

More mini PC deals to consider

Save $200 GMKtek M6 Ultra: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD One of our favorite mini PCs for everyday tasks, and even light gaming, the M6 Ultra comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS chip, upgradable 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD with a second M.2 slot free for expansion. It supports up to three 4K displays and three selectable power modes from 35W to 50W. ports include dual 2.5GbE LAN and USB4. Check our full review