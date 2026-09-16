You can now let AI handle the setup of your Meta WhatsApp Business chats

Setting up a WhatsApp Business account is unnecessarily convoluted, Meta admits

New MCP server gives third-party agents access to set up accounts for you

Meta is asking for feedback during this initial testing release

In an effort to make running small businesses even easier – and also to gain new WhatsApp customers, it's likely – Meta has launched a new WhatsApp Business Tools MCP to give AI agents access to interact directly with the platform.

Through this connection, users will be able to set up and configure Business messaging agentically, rather than having to manually trawl through dashboards and other pages.

While the company would obviously like you to use Meta AI to handle this, offering a new MCP server means Claude, ChatGPT and there AI agents can also do the heavy lifting for you.

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An AI agent can now set up your business' WhatsApp

The company has admitted that onboarding to WhatsApp Business has become unnecessarily fragmented, with the Meta Developer Console, Business Manager and other dashboards all playing a role in setup.

Under the new agentic way of signing up, AI can create accounts, add and verify phone numbers, create and edit message templates and more. "You describe what you want; your agent handles the accounts, numbers, templates, and API calls," Product Marketing Manager Zoë Lieberman wrote.

"Before any tool runs, the server confirms you're an admin of the app, resolves the attached business, and verifies your Terms of Service are signed," Lieberman stressed.

Meta Business Messaging MCP is currently rolling out gradually, and it's only discoverable on Claude, Codex and ChatGPT, but with such clear intent to make communication admin easier for business owners, Meta may soon continue to add new features, MCP options and supported agents.

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For now, though, the company stressed that this current release is "built for development and testing workflows," thus it's asking for feedback to monitor how effective it is.

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